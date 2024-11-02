Casio Computer Co.,Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CSIOF) Short Interest Down 6.8% in October

Casio Computer Co.,Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CSIOF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,013,100 shares, a decline of 6.8% from the September 30th total of 1,086,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently ∞ days.

Casio Computer Co.,Ltd. Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS CSIOF opened at $8.00 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $8.00 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $7.99. Casio Computer Co.,Ltd. has a 12 month low of $8.00 and a 12 month high of $8.00.

About Casio Computer Co.,Ltd.

Casio Computer Co,Ltd. develops, produces, and sells consumer, system equipment, and other products. The company operates in Timepieces, Consumer, System Equipment, and Other segments. It offers timepieces, electronic dictionaries, calculators, label printers, electronic musical instruments, handheld terminals, cash registers, management support systems, data projectors, formed parts, and molds products.

