Celsius Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CELH) Shares Bought by Louisiana State Employees Retirement System

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its stake in Celsius Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CELH – Free Report) by 2.6% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 43,300 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Celsius were worth $1,358,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of CELH. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Celsius in the first quarter valued at approximately $466,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its position in shares of Celsius by 19.7% in the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 64,515 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,563,000 after buying an additional 10,634 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its position in shares of Celsius by 142.2% in the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 26,090 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,163,000 after buying an additional 15,316 shares in the last quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Celsius in the first quarter valued at approximately $461,000. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB increased its position in shares of Celsius by 41.9% in the first quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 11,550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $962,000 after buying an additional 3,412 shares in the last quarter. 60.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO John Fieldly sold 74,847 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.80, for a total transaction of $2,454,981.60. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,812,490 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $59,449,672. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $50.00 price objective on shares of Celsius in a research report on Tuesday, August 20th. Roth Mkm cut their price objective on Celsius from $45.00 to $43.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 27th. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on Celsius from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH cut their price objective on Celsius from $72.00 to $68.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 21st. Finally, Bank of America dropped their price target on Celsius from $32.00 to $26.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Celsius presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $58.00.

Celsius Price Performance

NASDAQ:CELH opened at $31.48 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.86, a PEG ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 1.84. The company’s 50-day moving average is $32.99 and its two-hundred day moving average is $52.60. Celsius Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $28.20 and a 1-year high of $99.62.

Celsius (NASDAQ:CELH – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $402.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $391.07 million. Celsius had a net margin of 19.58% and a return on equity of 94.75%. The business’s revenue was up 23.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.17 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Celsius Holdings, Inc. will post 0.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Celsius Profile

(Free Report)

Celsius Holdings, Inc develops, processes, markets, distributes, and sells functional energy drinks and liquid supplements in the United States, Australia, New Zealand, Canadian, European, Middle Eastern, Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company offers CELSIUS, a fitness drink or supplement designed to accelerate metabolism and burn body fat; various flavors and carbonated and non-carbonated functional energy drinks under the CELSIUS Originals and Vibe name, as well as functional energy drink under the CELSIUS Essentials and CELSIUS On-the-Go Powder names; and CELSIUS ready-to drink products.

