CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF) Receives $87.67 Average PT from Analysts

Shares of CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF – Get Free Report) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the twelve research firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have issued a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $87.67.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on CF shares. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of CF Industries from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 26th. Barclays increased their target price on CF Industries from $90.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 11th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on CF Industries from $88.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 24th. Bank of America cut CF Industries from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $83.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. Finally, Redburn Atlantic assumed coverage on shares of CF Industries in a research report on Friday, October 18th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $77.00 target price on the stock.

CF Industries Trading Up 2.2 %

Shares of CF stock opened at $84.06 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $15.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a current ratio of 4.70, a quick ratio of 4.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The business’s 50 day moving average is $83.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is $78.43. CF Industries has a twelve month low of $69.13 and a twelve month high of $90.86.

CF Industries (NYSE:CF – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The basic materials company reported $1.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by $0.50. The firm had revenue of $1.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.28 billion. CF Industries had a net margin of 19.45% and a return on equity of 14.39%. CF Industries’s quarterly revenue was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.85 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that CF Industries will post 5.86 EPS for the current year.

CF Industries Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 29th. Investors of record on Friday, November 15th will be paid a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 15th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.38%. CF Industries’s payout ratio is 31.65%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, EVP Susan L. Menzel sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total value of $180,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 66,268 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,964,120. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Susan L. Menzel sold 2,000 shares of CF Industries stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total transaction of $180,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 66,268 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,964,120. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Ashraf K. Malik sold 7,201 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.02, for a total transaction of $648,234.02. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 29,211 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,629,574.22. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.42% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of CF Industries

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Westside Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in CF Industries in the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC purchased a new position in shares of CF Industries during the 3rd quarter worth about $28,000. Quent Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of CF Industries by 132.1% in the third quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 499 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 284 shares during the last quarter. UMB Bank n.a. increased its position in CF Industries by 40.4% during the second quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 664 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 191 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kimelman & Baird LLC purchased a new position in CF Industries during the second quarter worth approximately $50,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.06% of the company’s stock.

About CF Industries

CF Industries Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of hydrogen and nitrogen products for energy, fertilizer, emissions abatement, and other industrial activities in North America, Europe, and internationally. It operates through Ammonia, Granular Urea, UAN, AN, and Other segments.

