ChargePoint (NYSE:CHPT) Sets New 12-Month Low Following Analyst Downgrade

ChargePoint Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CHPT – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low on Thursday after Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on the stock from $3.00 to $2.00. Stifel Nicolaus currently has a hold rating on the stock. ChargePoint traded as low as $1.21 and last traded at $1.22, with a volume of 7103997 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $1.25.
A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on CHPT. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on ChargePoint from $3.00 to $2.50 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 5th. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $3.00 price target on shares of ChargePoint in a report on Thursday, September 5th. TD Cowen cut shares of ChargePoint from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $3.00 to $2.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 5th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of ChargePoint in a research report on Thursday, September 5th. They set a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on shares of ChargePoint from $1.50 to $1.25 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $2.61.
View Our Latest Stock Analysis on CHPT
Insider Activity at ChargePoint
Hedge Funds Weigh In On ChargePoint
Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CreativeOne Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in ChargePoint in the first quarter worth $30,000. PDS Planning Inc acquired a new stake in ChargePoint during the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its position in shares of ChargePoint by 50.7% during the 2nd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 17,145 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 5,770 shares during the last quarter. Delap Wealth Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of ChargePoint in the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Financial Advocates Investment Management acquired a new stake in shares of ChargePoint during the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. 37.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
ChargePoint Price Performance
The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $1.41 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.62. The company has a market cap of $530.84 million, a PE ratio of -1.24 and a beta of 1.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 2.03 and a quick ratio of 1.32.
ChargePoint (NYSE:CHPT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, September 4th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15). ChargePoint had a negative net margin of 89.12% and a negative return on equity of 112.67%. The company had revenue of $108.54 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $114.15 million. On average, equities analysts expect that ChargePoint Holdings, Inc. will post -0.56 earnings per share for the current year.
ChargePoint Company Profile
ChargePoint Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides electric vehicle (EV) charging networks and charging solutions in the North America and Europe. The company serves commercial, such as retail, workplace, hospitality, parking, recreation, municipal, education, and highway fast charge; fleet, which include delivery, take home, logistics, motor pool, transit, and shared mobility; and residential including single family homes and multi-family apartments and condominiums customers.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than ChargePoint
- The Significance of a Trillion-Dollar Market Cap Goes Beyond a Number
- Energy Vault Soars 100%: CEO Shares Why in MarketBeat Exclusive
- How the NYSE and NASDAQ are Different, Why That Matters to Investors
- Meta’s Q3 Earnings Beat—Is This Dip a Golden Entry Opportunity?
- What is the Australian Securities Exchange (ASX)
- Top Nuclear Stocks Thriving on Soaring Energy Demand
Receive News & Ratings for ChargePoint Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ChargePoint and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.