China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. Purchases 5,870 Shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 131.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 10,319 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,870 shares during the quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $2,176,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Retirement Group LLC increased its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 227.1% in the 1st quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 157 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 109 shares during the period. Fairway Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. Anfield Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the second quarter valued at about $34,000. Davidson Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the first quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, West Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the third quarter worth about $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.55% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Evercore ISI upped their price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $217.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 14th. Morgan Stanley cut JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $220.00 to $224.00 in a research report on Monday, September 30th. Oppenheimer cut their price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $234.00 to $232.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 14th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 15th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 13th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $217.94.

Shares of NYSE:JPM opened at $222.94 on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a one year low of $139.23 and a one year high of $226.75. The company has a 50 day moving average of $216.15 and a 200-day moving average of $206.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The stock has a market cap of $634.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.41, a P/E/G ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 1.11.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 11th. The financial services provider reported $4.37 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.02 by $0.35. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 19.64% and a return on equity of 16.71%. The company had revenue of $43.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $41.43 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $4.33 EPS. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s revenue was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 17.52 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 31st. Investors of record on Friday, October 4th were paid a dividend of $1.25 per share. This is a positive change from JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.15. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 4th. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.24%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.82%.

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit, investment and lending products, cash management, and payments and services; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit cards, auto loans, leases, and travel services to consumers and small businesses through bank branches, ATMs, and digital and telephone banking.

