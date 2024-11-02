Chris Ph.D. Diorio Sells 34,474 Shares of Impinj, Inc. (NASDAQ:PI) Stock

Impinj, Inc. (NASDAQ:PI – Get Free Report) CEO Chris Ph.D. Diorio sold 34,474 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $201.51, for a total transaction of $6,946,855.74. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 294,438 shares in the company, valued at $59,332,201.38. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Chris Ph.D. Diorio also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, October 14th, Chris Ph.D. Diorio sold 1,219 shares of Impinj stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $237.82, for a total transaction of $289,902.58.

On Tuesday, September 24th, Chris Ph.D. Diorio sold 1,498 shares of Impinj stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $209.12, for a total transaction of $313,261.76.

Shares of PI stock opened at $194.71 on Friday. Impinj, Inc. has a 12-month low of $62.84 and a 12-month high of $239.88. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $199.89 and its 200 day moving average is $171.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 218.78 and a beta of 1.80.

Impinj ( NASDAQ:PI Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The company reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $95.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $92.86 million. Impinj had a net margin of 8.21% and a negative return on equity of 1.64%. The company’s revenue was up 46.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.36) EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Impinj, Inc. will post 0.4 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald upped their price objective on shares of Impinj from $205.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 24th. StockNews.com cut shares of Impinj from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. Lake Street Capital upped their price objective on shares of Impinj from $190.00 to $251.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 24th. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on shares of Impinj from $195.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 24th. Finally, Evercore ISI restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $270.00 price objective (up previously from $205.00) on shares of Impinj in a report on Thursday, October 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $224.60.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Impinj by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,510,583 shares of the company’s stock worth $322,384,000 after acquiring an additional 35,893 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new position in shares of Impinj during the 2nd quarter worth $103,252,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its position in shares of Impinj by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 439,562 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,376,000 after purchasing an additional 2,681 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC bought a new stake in shares of Impinj during the 1st quarter valued at $25,747,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Impinj during the 2nd quarter valued at $30,116,000.

About Impinj

Impinj, Inc operates a cloud connectivity platform in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. Its platform wirelessly connects items and delivers data about the connected items to business and consumer applications. The company’s platform comprises endpoint ICs, a miniature radios-on-a-chip that attaches to a host item and includes a number to identify the item.

