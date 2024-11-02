Citigroup Forecasts Strong Price Appreciation for Fiverr International (NYSE:FVRR) Stock

Fiverr International (NYSE:FVRR – Get Free Report) had its price objective hoisted by research analysts at Citigroup from $36.00 to $39.00 in a report released on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Citigroup’s price target indicates a potential upside of 29.14% from the company’s current price.

FVRR has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Roth Mkm reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 target price (up previously from $30.00) on shares of Fiverr International in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $36.00 price objective on shares of Fiverr International in a research report on Wednesday. JMP Securities increased their target price on Fiverr International from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on shares of Fiverr International from $44.00 to $39.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $31.60.

Shares of Fiverr International stock opened at $30.20 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $24.62 and a 200-day moving average price of $23.73. Fiverr International has a one year low of $18.83 and a one year high of $32.68. The stock has a market cap of $1.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 116.15 and a beta of 1.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 3.17 and a current ratio of 3.17.

Fiverr International (NYSE:FVRR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $99.63 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $96.37 million. Fiverr International had a net margin of 2.67% and a return on equity of 6.97%. Equities analysts expect that Fiverr International will post 0.57 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Engine Capital Management LP raised its holdings in shares of Fiverr International by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. Engine Capital Management LP now owns 814,294 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,079,000 after purchasing an additional 21,144 shares in the last quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Fiverr International by 27.1% in the second quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 109,586 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,568,000 after buying an additional 23,335 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its holdings in Fiverr International by 21.5% during the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 41,268 shares of the company’s stock worth $870,000 after buying an additional 7,307 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its position in Fiverr International by 9.5% during the 1st quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 35,529 shares of the company’s stock valued at $749,000 after acquiring an additional 3,095 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Shaker Investments LLC OH purchased a new position in shares of Fiverr International in the 3rd quarter valued at $552,000. 59.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Fiverr International Ltd. operates an online marketplace worldwide. Its platform enables sellers to sell their services and buyers to buy them. The company's platform includes various categories in ten verticals, including graphic and design, digital marketing, writing and translation, video and animation, music and audio, programming and tech, business, data, lifestyle, and photography.

