Citizens Financial Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:CZFS) Short Interest Update

Citizens Financial Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:CZFS – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 31,400 shares, a drop of 5.7% from the September 30th total of 33,300 shares. Approximately 0.7% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 12,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.6 days.

Shares of NASDAQ CZFS opened at $56.86 on Friday. Citizens Financial Services has a twelve month low of $38.52 and a twelve month high of $65.86. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $55.94 and a two-hundred day moving average of $48.92. The company has a market capitalization of $270.65 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.82 and a beta of 0.48.

Citizens Financial Services (NASDAQ:CZFS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The company reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.33 by ($0.03). Citizens Financial Services had a return on equity of 9.99% and a net margin of 16.24%. The company had revenue of $24.64 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.40 million. As a group, analysts expect that Citizens Financial Services will post 5.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 13th were issued a dividend of $0.49 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 13th. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.45%. Citizens Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.85%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Citizens Financial Services in the second quarter valued at $32,000. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in Citizens Financial Services by 10.6% in the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 5,285 shares of the company’s stock worth $238,000 after acquiring an additional 505 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in Citizens Financial Services by 22.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 23,761 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,068,000 after acquiring an additional 4,369 shares during the period. Hudock Inc. grew its stake in Citizens Financial Services by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 41,028 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,844,000 after acquiring an additional 627 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Citizens Financial Services by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 229,271 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,280,000 after purchasing an additional 10,058 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 22.49% of the company’s stock.

Citizens Financial Services, Inc, a bank holding company, provides various banking products and services for individual, business, governmental, and institutional customers. The company accepts various deposit products, such as checking, savings, and time deposit accounts. Its loan products include residential, commercial, and agricultural real estate loans; commercial and industrial loans; state and political subdivision loans; and consumer loans, as well as various other specialized financial services.

