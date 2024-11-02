ClearSign Technologies (NASDAQ:CLIR) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

Investment analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of ClearSign Technologies (NASDAQ:CLIR – Get Free Report) in a research note issued on Saturday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the technology company’s stock.
Separately, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $6.00 price objective on shares of ClearSign Technologies in a research note on Thursday, August 22nd.
ClearSign Technologies Trading Up 1.4 %
ClearSign Technologies (NASDAQ:CLIR – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 21st. The technology company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $0.05 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.33 million. ClearSign Technologies had a negative net margin of 210.18% and a negative return on equity of 66.91%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.04) EPS. As a group, analysts predict that ClearSign Technologies will post -0.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On ClearSign Technologies
An institutional investor recently bought a new position in ClearSign Technologies stock. Americana Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of ClearSign Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:CLIR – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 30,000 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,000. Americana Partners LLC owned about 0.06% of ClearSign Technologies at the end of the most recent reporting period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 24.03% of the company’s stock.
About ClearSign Technologies
ClearSign Technologies Corporation designs and develops products and technologies to enhance emission and operational performance, energy efficiency, emission reduction, safety, and overall cost-effectiveness of industrial and commercial systems in the United States, the People's Republic of China, and Hong Kong.
