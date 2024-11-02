Clearwater Paper (CLW) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Monday

Clearwater Paper (NYSE:CLW – Get Free Report) is scheduled to be releasing its earnings data after the market closes on Monday, November 4th. Persons that are interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Clearwater Paper (NYSE:CLW – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The basic materials company reported ($0.42) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $586.40 million during the quarter. Clearwater Paper had a net margin of 2.16% and a return on equity of 11.56%.

Get Clearwater Paper alerts:

Clearwater Paper Stock Up 2.5 %

Shares of NYSE:CLW opened at $25.81 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $429.22 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.63 and a beta of 0.32. Clearwater Paper has a fifty-two week low of $24.51 and a fifty-two week high of $57.13. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $28.88 and its 200-day simple moving average is $40.54. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have weighed in on CLW. StockNews.com lowered shares of Clearwater Paper from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Clearwater Paper from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $48.00 to $37.00 in a report on Friday, October 18th.

Read Our Latest Analysis on CLW

Clearwater Paper Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Clearwater Paper Corporation manufactures and supplies bleached paperboards, and consumer and parent roll tissues in the United States and internationally. It operates through Pulp and Paperboard, and Consumer Products segments. The Pulp and Paperboard segment manufactures and markets bleached paperboard; Solid Bleached Sulfate paperboard that is used to produce folding cartons, liquid packaging, cups and plates, blister and carded packaging, and top sheet and commercial printing items; and hardwood and softwood pulp, as well as offers services that include custom sheeting, slitting, and cutting.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Clearwater Paper Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Clearwater Paper and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.