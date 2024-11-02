CMS Energy Co. (NYSE:CMS) Short Interest Down 5.2% in October

CMS Energy Co. (NYSE:CMS – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 9,150,000 shares, a decrease of 5.2% from the September 30th total of 9,650,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,030,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.5 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. TruNorth Capital Management LLC raised its position in CMS Energy by 431.3% in the second quarter. TruNorth Capital Management LLC now owns 712 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 578 shares in the last quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CMS Energy during the first quarter worth approximately $43,000. Innealta Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CMS Energy during the second quarter worth approximately $43,000. Covestor Ltd increased its holdings in shares of CMS Energy by 206.1% during the third quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 701 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 472 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Values First Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of CMS Energy during the third quarter worth approximately $56,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.57% of the company’s stock.

Get CMS Energy alerts:

CMS Energy Stock Down 1.9 %

NYSE CMS opened at $68.30 on Friday. CMS Energy has a twelve month low of $54.13 and a twelve month high of $72.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.18. The stock has a market cap of $20.40 billion, a PE ratio of 20.95, a PEG ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.41. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $69.80 and a 200 day simple moving average of $64.62.

CMS Energy Increases Dividend

CMS Energy ( NYSE:CMS Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The utilities provider reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.06. CMS Energy had a net margin of 13.10% and a return on equity of 12.25%. The firm had revenue of $1.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.88 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.61 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that CMS Energy will post 3.33 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 27th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 13th will be given a $0.515 dividend. This represents a $2.06 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.02%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 13th. This is a positive change from CMS Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. CMS Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 63.19%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CMS has been the topic of several analyst reports. Bank of America increased their target price on shares of CMS Energy from $69.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 29th. Evercore ISI raised shares of CMS Energy to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of CMS Energy from $63.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 25th. Scotiabank upped their price target on shares of CMS Energy from $66.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 20th. Finally, Guggenheim upped their price target on shares of CMS Energy from $66.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, CMS Energy currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $69.85.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on CMS

About CMS Energy

(Get Free Report)

CMS Energy Corporation operates as an energy company primarily in Michigan. The company operates through three segments: Electric Utility; Gas Utility; and Enterprises. The Electric Utility segment is involved in the generation, purchase, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity. This segment generates electricity through coal, wind, gas, renewable energy, oil, and nuclear sources.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for CMS Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CMS Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.