CNA Financial (CNA) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Monday

CNA Financial (NYSE:CNA – Get Free Report) will be posting its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Monday, November 4th. Analysts expect CNA Financial to post earnings of $1.19 per share for the quarter.

CNA Financial Price Performance

Shares of CNA stock opened at $47.50 on Friday. CNA Financial has a 52 week low of $38.32 and a 52 week high of $52.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.86 billion, a PE ratio of 10.08, a PEG ratio of 3.40 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a current ratio of 0.27. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $49.69 and its 200-day moving average is $47.23.

Get CNA Financial alerts:

Insider Activity

In other CNA Financial news, EVP Jane Elizabeth Possell sold 4,444 shares of CNA Financial stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.08, for a total value of $213,667.52. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 30,009 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,442,832.72. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Jane Elizabeth Possell sold 4,444 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.08, for a total transaction of $213,667.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 30,009 shares in the company, valued at $1,442,832.72. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Elizabeth Ann Aguinaga sold 26,160 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.60, for a total value of $1,297,536.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 47,744 shares in the company, valued at $2,368,102.40. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 49,151 shares of company stock valued at $2,449,311 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have weighed in on CNA. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of CNA Financial from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their target price on shares of CNA Financial from $48.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on CNA

About CNA Financial

(Get Free Report)

CNA Financial Corporation provides commercial property and casualty insurance products in the United States and internationally. It operates through Specialty, Commercial, International, Life & Group, and Corporate & Other segments. The company offers professional liability coverages and risk management services to various professional firms, including architects, real estate agents, and accounting and law firms; directors and officers, employment practices, fiduciary, and fidelity and cyber coverages to small and mid-size firms, public and privately held firms, and not-for-profit organizations; professional and general liability, as well as associated casualty coverages for healthcare industry; surety and fidelity bonds; and warranty and alternative risks products.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for CNA Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CNA Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.