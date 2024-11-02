Comparing ARM (ARM) & Its Rivals

ARM (NASDAQ:ARM – Get Free Report) is one of 174 publicly-traded companies in the “Semiconductors & related devices” industry, but how does it contrast to its rivals? We will compare ARM to related businesses based on the strength of its profitability, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk, valuation, earnings and dividends.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares ARM and its rivals gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Get ARM alerts:

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio ARM $3.23 billion $306.00 million 362.78 ARM Competitors $20.67 billion $806.07 million 20.03

ARM’s rivals have higher revenue and earnings than ARM. ARM is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score ARM 2 6 16 2 2.69 ARM Competitors 2496 9766 19170 681 2.56

This is a summary of current ratings for ARM and its rivals, as provided by MarketBeat.

ARM currently has a consensus price target of $138.57, indicating a potential downside of 2.06%. As a group, “Semiconductors & related devices” companies have a potential upside of 695.89%. Given ARM’s rivals higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe ARM has less favorable growth aspects than its rivals.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

7.5% of ARM shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 56.8% of shares of all “Semiconductors & related devices” companies are held by institutional investors. 10.6% of shares of all “Semiconductors & related devices” companies are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares ARM and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets ARM 12.12% 18.97% 13.23% ARM Competitors -155.90% -41.18% -6.86%

Summary

ARM beats its rivals on 7 of the 12 factors compared.

About ARM

(Get Free Report)

Arm Holdings plc architects, develops, and licenses central processing unit products and related technologies for semiconductor companies and original equipment manufacturers rely on to develop products. It offers microprocessors, systems intellectual property (IPs), graphics processing units, physical IP and associated systems IPs, software, tools, and other related services. Its products are used in various markets, such as automotive, computing infrastructure, consumer technologies, and Internet of things. The company operates in the United States, the People's Republic of China, Taiwan, South Korea, and internationally. The company was founded in 1990 and is headquartered in Cambridge, the United Kingdom. Arm Holdings plc operates as a subsidiary of Kronos II LLC.

Receive News & Ratings for ARM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ARM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.