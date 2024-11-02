Comparing AUTO1 Group (OTC:ATOGF) and Driven Brands (NASDAQ:DRVN)

AUTO1 Group (OTC:ATOGF – Get Free Report) and Driven Brands (NASDAQ:DRVN – Get Free Report) are both consumer cyclical companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their risk, institutional ownership, earnings, dividends, valuation, analyst recommendations and profitability.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares AUTO1 Group and Driven Brands”s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio AUTO1 Group N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Driven Brands $2.30 billion 1.05 -$744.96 million ($4.70) -3.14

AUTO1 Group has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Driven Brands.

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score AUTO1 Group 0 0 0 0 N/A Driven Brands 0 4 6 1 2.73

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for AUTO1 Group and Driven Brands, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Driven Brands has a consensus target price of $17.45, suggesting a potential upside of 18.31%. Given Driven Brands’ higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Driven Brands is more favorable than AUTO1 Group.

Profitability

This table compares AUTO1 Group and Driven Brands’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets AUTO1 Group N/A N/A N/A Driven Brands -33.56% 15.12% 2.34%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

77.1% of Driven Brands shares are owned by institutional investors. 2.6% of Driven Brands shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Driven Brands beats AUTO1 Group on 8 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About AUTO1 Group

AUTO1 Group SE operates a digital automotive platform for buying and selling used cars online in Europe. It operates AUTO1.com for the sale of used cars to professional car dealers; Autohero.com for sale of used cars to private customers; and wirkaufendeinauto.de, an online platform to sell their used cars to consumers. AUTO1 Group SE was founded in 2012 and is based in Berlin, Germany.

About Driven Brands

Driven Brands Holdings Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides automotive services to retail and commercial customers in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It offers various services, such as paint, collision, glass, repair, car wash, oil change, and maintenance services. The company also distributes automotive parts, including radiators, air conditioning components, and exhaust products to automotive repair shops, auto parts stores, body shops, and other auto repair outlets; windshields and glass accessories through a network of distribution centers; and consumable products, such as oil filters and wiper blades, as well as training services to repair and maintenance, and paint and collision shops. It sells its products and services under the CARSTAR, IMO, MAACO, Meineke Car Care Centers, PH Vitres D’Autos, Take 5 Oil Change, Take 5 Car Wash, Auto Glass Now, Fix Auto USA, and 1-800-Radiator & A/C, Spire Supply, and Automotive Training Institute brands. The company was founded in 1972 and is headquartered in Charlotte, North Carolina.

