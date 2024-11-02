Contrasting CFN Enterprises (OTCMKTS:CNFN) and SRAX (NASDAQ:SRAX)

SRAX (NASDAQ:SRAX – Get Free Report) and CFN Enterprises (OTCMKTS:CNFN – Get Free Report) are both small-cap business services companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings, profitability, valuation and risk.

Volatility & Risk

SRAX has a beta of 1.6, meaning that its share price is 60% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, CFN Enterprises has a beta of 0.47, meaning that its share price is 53% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares SRAX and CFN Enterprises”s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio SRAX $27.86 million 0.26 -$31.64 million N/A N/A CFN Enterprises $3.54 million 8.13 -$15.19 million ($0.22) -1.59

Insider & Institutional Ownership

CFN Enterprises has lower revenue, but higher earnings than SRAX.

8.0% of SRAX shares are owned by institutional investors. 10.2% of SRAX shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 40.8% of CFN Enterprises shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares SRAX and CFN Enterprises’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets SRAX N/A N/A N/A CFN Enterprises -115.89% N/A -76.49%

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for SRAX and CFN Enterprises, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score SRAX 0 0 0 0 N/A CFN Enterprises 0 0 0 0 N/A

Summary

SRAX beats CFN Enterprises on 5 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About SRAX

SRAX, Inc., a technology company, focused on enhancing communications between public companies and their shareholders and investors in the United States. The company offers Sequire, a Saas platform that allows issuers to track their shareholders' behaviors and trends, then use data-driven insights to engage with shareholders across marketing channels. It also organizes and hosts investor conferences within the micro and small- cap markets. The company markets and sells its services through its in-house sales and marketing team. The company was formerly known as Social Reality, Inc. and changed its name to SRAX, Inc. in August 2019. SRAX, Inc. was founded in 2009 and is headquartered in Westlake Village, California.

About CFN Enterprises

CFN Enterprises Inc. engages in the sponsored content and marketing business in the United States. The company sets up and manages compliant and turnkey ad campaigns, as well as runs sponsored content, including articles, press releases, videos, podcasts, advertisements and other media, email advertisements, and other marketing campaigns for public and private companies. It also operates various media platforms, including CannabisFN.com, CFNMediaNews.com, and other venues to educate and inform investors interested in the cannabis industry; and distributes content across various online platforms, such as the CannabisFN.com website, press releases, financial news syndicates, search engines, YouTube, iTunes, Instagram, X, Facebook, LinkedIn, and others. In addition, the company is involved in the white label manufacturing and co-packing business; and cannabidiol manufacturing business. It serves cannabis, hemp, and wellness industries. The company was formerly known as Accelerize Inc. and changed its name to CFN Enterprises Inc. in October 2019. CFN Enterprises Inc. was founded in 2001 and is based in Whitefish, Montana.

