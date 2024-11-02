Contrasting Tectonic Therapeutic (NASDAQ:TECX) and X4 Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:XFOR)

X4 Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:XFOR – Get Free Report) and Tectonic Therapeutic (NASDAQ:TECX – Get Free Report) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, valuation, dividends, profitability, risk, analyst recommendations and institutional ownership.

Profitability

This table compares X4 Pharmaceuticals and Tectonic Therapeutic’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets X4 Pharmaceuticals N/A -163.17% -54.32% Tectonic Therapeutic N/A -41.05% -37.33%

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares X4 Pharmaceuticals and Tectonic Therapeutic”s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio X4 Pharmaceuticals $563,000.00 155.33 -$101.17 million $0.08 6.49 Tectonic Therapeutic N/A N/A $12.16 million ($5.17) -7.91

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Tectonic Therapeutic has lower revenue, but higher earnings than X4 Pharmaceuticals. Tectonic Therapeutic is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than X4 Pharmaceuticals, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

72.0% of X4 Pharmaceuticals shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 62.6% of Tectonic Therapeutic shares are held by institutional investors. 1.6% of X4 Pharmaceuticals shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 9.2% of Tectonic Therapeutic shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and target prices for X4 Pharmaceuticals and Tectonic Therapeutic, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score X4 Pharmaceuticals 0 1 2 0 2.67 Tectonic Therapeutic 0 0 4 1 3.20

X4 Pharmaceuticals currently has a consensus price target of $3.67, indicating a potential upside of 606.49%. Tectonic Therapeutic has a consensus price target of $60.00, indicating a potential upside of 46.77%. Given X4 Pharmaceuticals’ higher possible upside, equities analysts plainly believe X4 Pharmaceuticals is more favorable than Tectonic Therapeutic.

Risk and Volatility

X4 Pharmaceuticals has a beta of 0.36, meaning that its stock price is 64% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Tectonic Therapeutic has a beta of 2.63, meaning that its stock price is 163% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Tectonic Therapeutic beats X4 Pharmaceuticals on 8 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About X4 Pharmaceuticals

X4 Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a late-stage clinical biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the research, development, and commercialization of novel therapeutics for the treatment of rare diseases. Its lead product candidate is mavorixafor, a small molecule inhibitor of the chemokine receptor C-X-C chemokine receptor type 4 (CXCR4), which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of patients with warts, hypogammaglobulinemia, infections, and myelokathexis syndrome; and Phase II clinical trial to treat congenital, idiopathic, or cyclic neutropenia. The company is also developing X4P-003, a CXCR4 antagonist for the treatment of CXCR4 dependent disorders and primary immunodeficiencies; and X4P-002, a CXCR4 antagonist for the treatment of blood-brain barrier diseases. It has a license agreement with Abbisko Therapeutics Co Ltd. to develop, manufacture, and commercialize mavorixafor in combination with checkpoint inhibitors or other agents in oncology indications. The company is headquartered in Boston, Massachusetts.

About Tectonic Therapeutic

