Control Empresarial De Capital Buys 75,000 Shares of PBF Energy Inc. (NYSE:PBF) Stock

PBF Energy Inc. (NYSE:PBF) insider Control Empresarial De Capital purchased 75,000 shares of PBF Energy stock in a transaction on Monday, October 28th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $31.58 per share, with a total value of $2,368,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 25,026,498 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $790,336,806.84. The trade was a 0.00 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Control Empresarial De Capital also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, October 30th, Control Empresarial De Capital purchased 300,000 shares of PBF Energy stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $29.01 per share, with a total value of $8,703,000.00.

On Wednesday, October 23rd, Control Empresarial De Capital purchased 287,100 shares of PBF Energy stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $31.91 per share, with a total value of $9,161,361.00.

On Tuesday, October 15th, Control Empresarial De Capital purchased 1,000,000 shares of PBF Energy stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $31.75 per share, with a total value of $31,750,000.00.

On Monday, September 30th, Control Empresarial De Capital purchased 55,000 shares of PBF Energy stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $30.85 per share, with a total value of $1,696,750.00.

On Wednesday, September 25th, Control Empresarial De Capital purchased 40,000 shares of PBF Energy stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $30.93 per share, with a total value of $1,237,200.00.

On Monday, September 23rd, Control Empresarial De Capital purchased 265,000 shares of PBF Energy stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $31.87 per share, with a total value of $8,445,550.00.

On Friday, September 20th, Control Empresarial De Capital acquired 250,000 shares of PBF Energy stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $31.78 per share, with a total value of $7,945,000.00.

On Wednesday, September 11th, Control Empresarial De Capital acquired 670,000 shares of PBF Energy stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $31.29 per share, with a total value of $20,964,300.00.

On Thursday, September 5th, Control Empresarial De Capital acquired 805,300 shares of PBF Energy stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $32.62 per share, with a total value of $26,268,886.00.

On Tuesday, September 3rd, Control Empresarial De Capital acquired 510,000 shares of PBF Energy stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $33.18 per share, with a total value of $16,921,800.00.

PBF Energy Stock Performance

PBF Energy stock opened at $28.07 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 0.75. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $32.15 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $40.48. PBF Energy Inc. has a 52-week low of $27.94 and a 52-week high of $62.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.67 and a beta of 1.55.

PBF Energy Increases Dividend

PBF Energy last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 31st. The oil and gas company reported ($1.50) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.40) by ($0.10). PBF Energy had a return on equity of 12.81% and a net margin of 2.09%. The company had revenue of $8.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.27 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $6.61 earnings per share. The business's revenue was down 21.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that PBF Energy Inc. will post -2.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 27th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.275 per share. This is a positive change from PBF Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 13th. PBF Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.64%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently weighed in on PBF. Bank of America began coverage on PBF Energy in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $25.00 price objective for the company. Tudor, Pickering, Holt & Co. cut PBF Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, September 9th. UBS Group lowered their price target on PBF Energy from $57.00 to $44.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 13th. Scotiabank lowered their price target on PBF Energy from $45.00 to $31.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered PBF Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $47.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Friday, September 20th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, PBF Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $34.45.

Institutional Trading of PBF Energy

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in PBF. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new stake in shares of PBF Energy during the second quarter worth $26,000. CWM LLC grew its holdings in shares of PBF Energy by 108.6% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,093 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 569 shares during the last quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of PBF Energy during the third quarter worth $59,000. Blue Trust Inc. grew its holdings in shares of PBF Energy by 1,291.1% during the third quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 2,184 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 2,027 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Farther Finance Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of PBF Energy by 27.9% during the third quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 2,626 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $81,000 after purchasing an additional 573 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.29% of the company’s stock.

PBF Energy Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

PBF Energy Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in refining and supplying petroleum products. The company operates in two segments, Refining and Logistics. It produces gasoline, ultra-low-sulfur diesel, heating oil, diesel fuel, jet fuel, lubricants, petrochemicals, and asphalt, as well as unbranded transportation fuels, petrochemical feedstocks, blending components, and other petroleum products from crude oil.

