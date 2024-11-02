Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT) Shares Bought by abrdn plc

abrdn plc grew its holdings in Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT – Free Report) by 17.8% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 278,934 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 42,182 shares during the quarter. abrdn plc’s holdings in Copart were worth $14,576,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. increased its holdings in Copart by 19.9% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. now owns 17,292 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,002,000 after purchasing an additional 2,871 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its holdings in Copart by 1.8% in the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 24,417 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,414,000 after acquiring an additional 424 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets lifted its stake in Copart by 24.6% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 1,158,729 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $67,114,000 after acquiring an additional 229,054 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its holdings in Copart by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 371,583 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $21,522,000 after acquiring an additional 11,079 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PDS Planning Inc increased its position in shares of Copart by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. PDS Planning Inc now owns 4,538 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $263,000 after purchasing an additional 216 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.78% of the company’s stock.

CPRT stock opened at $51.49 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $52.26 and a 200 day moving average price of $53.01. The stock has a market cap of $49.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.04 and a beta of 1.27. Copart, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $44.05 and a fifty-two week high of $58.58.

Copart ( NASDAQ:CPRT Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 4th. The business services provider reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.36 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $1.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.07 billion. Copart had a return on equity of 19.55% and a net margin of 32.17%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.34 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Copart, Inc. will post 1.54 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on shares of Copart from $58.00 to $56.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 5th.

Copart, Inc provides online auctions and vehicle remarketing services. It offers a range of services for processing and selling vehicles over the Internet through its Virtual Bidding Third Generation Internet auction-style sales technology on behalf of vehicle sellers, insurance companies, banks and finance companies, charities, and fleet operators and dealers, as well as individual owners.

