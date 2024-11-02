Costain Group PLC (LON:COST) Insider Sells £250,973.85 in Stock

Costain Group PLC (LON:COST – Get Free Report) insider Helen Willis sold 234,555 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 107 ($1.39), for a total value of £250,973.85 ($325,475.10).

Costain Group Trading Up 1.0 %

LON:COST opened at GBX 105.50 ($1.37) on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.86, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.40. Costain Group PLC has a 1 year low of GBX 47.20 ($0.61) and a 1 year high of GBX 110 ($1.43). The stock has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 102.22 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 90.80. The stock has a market capitalization of £287.30 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 951.85, a PEG ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 2.64.

Get Costain Group alerts:

Costain Group Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 18th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 12th were given a dividend of GBX 0.40 ($0.01) per share. This represents a yield of 0.42%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 12th. Costain Group’s payout ratio is currently 909.09%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Costain Group from GBX 80 ($1.04) to GBX 105 ($1.36) and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 23rd.

Get Our Latest Analysis on Costain Group

About Costain Group

(Get Free Report)

Costain Group PLC provides smart infrastructure solutions for the transportation, energy, water, and defense markets in the United Kingdom. The company operates through two segments, Transportation and Natural Resources. The Transportation segment operates in the road, rail, and integrated transport markets.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Costain Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Costain Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.