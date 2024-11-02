Cytosorbents (NASDAQ:CTSO) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

Equities researchers at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Cytosorbents (NASDAQ:CTSO – Get Free Report) in a note issued to investors on Saturday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the medical research company’s stock.

CTSO has been the topic of a number of other research reports. HC Wainwright reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $1.00 price target on shares of Cytosorbents in a report on Wednesday, August 14th. EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I upgraded Cytosorbents to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 29th.

Cytosorbents Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:CTSO opened at $1.00 on Friday. Cytosorbents has a one year low of $0.70 and a one year high of $2.15. The stock has a market cap of $54.43 million, a PE ratio of -1.89 and a beta of 0.51. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $1.15 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a current ratio of 2.12.

Cytosorbents (NASDAQ:CTSO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 13th. The medical research company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.01. Cytosorbents had a negative net margin of 68.70% and a negative return on equity of 131.84%. The business had revenue of $9.89 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.73 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.14) earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Cytosorbents will post -0.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Cytosorbents

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of CTSO. Atomi Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Cytosorbents during the third quarter valued at approximately $51,000. CM Management LLC lifted its stake in Cytosorbents by 3.0% during the second quarter. CM Management LLC now owns 850,000 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $598,000 after purchasing an additional 25,000 shares during the last quarter. Sargent Investment Group LLC boosted its holdings in Cytosorbents by 4.9% in the second quarter. Sargent Investment Group LLC now owns 1,433,500 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,008,000 after purchasing an additional 67,181 shares during the period. Finally, Avenir Corp increased its stake in Cytosorbents by 4.0% during the first quarter. Avenir Corp now owns 3,172,696 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $3,014,000 after purchasing an additional 121,294 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 32.87% of the company’s stock.

Cytosorbents Company Profile

Cytosorbents Corporation engages in the research, development, and commercialization of medical devices with its blood purification technology platform incorporating a proprietary adsorbent and porous polymer technology in the United States, Germany, and internationally. Its flagship product is CytoSorb, an extracorporeal cytokine adsorber for adjunctive therapy in the treatment of sepsis, adjunctive therapy in other critical care applications, prevention, and treatment of perioperative complications, and maintaining or enhancing the quality of solid organs harvested from donors for organ transplant; and offers VetResQ, a device for adjunctive therapy in the treatment of sepsis, pancreatitis, and other critical illnesses in animals.

