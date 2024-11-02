DA Davidson Expects Higher Earnings for Commvault Systems

Commvault Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVLT – Free Report) – Equities researchers at DA Davidson lifted their FY2026 EPS estimates for Commvault Systems in a research report issued on Wednesday, October 30th. DA Davidson analyst R. Kessinger now forecasts that the software maker will post earnings of $1.89 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $1.69. DA Davidson has a “Buy” rating and a $175.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Commvault Systems’ current full-year earnings is $1.68 per share.

Get Commvault Systems alerts:

Commvault Systems (NASDAQ:CVLT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The software maker reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $224.67 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $215.54 million. Commvault Systems had a return on equity of 31.62% and a net margin of 19.75%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.29 earnings per share.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on CVLT. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Commvault Systems from $164.00 to $182.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. StockNews.com cut Commvault Systems from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Commvault Systems from $107.00 to $123.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 15th. KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of Commvault Systems from $140.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, Guggenheim downgraded shares of Commvault Systems from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Commvault Systems currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $144.29.

View Our Latest Stock Report on CVLT

Commvault Systems Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:CVLT opened at $155.69 on Friday. Commvault Systems has a one year low of $65.43 and a one year high of $171.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.42 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $149.93 and a 200-day simple moving average of $130.57.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Commvault Systems

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Capital Performance Advisors LLP acquired a new position in Commvault Systems during the third quarter worth about $33,000. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new stake in Commvault Systems in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in Commvault Systems by 124.8% in the 2nd quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 353 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 196 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in Commvault Systems by 70.8% during the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 410 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC increased its position in Commvault Systems by 140.5% during the second quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 529 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $64,000 after buying an additional 309 shares in the last quarter. 93.50% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, insider Gary Merrill sold 17,388 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.76, for a total value of $2,621,414.88. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 94,530 shares in the company, valued at $14,251,342.80. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, insider Gary Merrill sold 17,388 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.76, for a total value of $2,621,414.88. Following the sale, the insider now owns 94,530 shares in the company, valued at $14,251,342.80. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Allison Pickens sold 1,232 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.89, for a total value of $189,592.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,131 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,097,389.59. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

About Commvault Systems

(Get Free Report)

Commvault Systems, Inc provides data protection platform that helps customers to secure, defend, and recover their data in the United States and internationally. The company offers Commvault Backup and Recovery, a backup and recovery solution; Commvault Disaster Recovery, a replication and disaster recovery solution; Commvault Complete Data Protection, a data protection solution; and Metallic Data Protection as-a-service, which delivers enterprise-grade data protection as a service on a cloud platform, with advanced built-in security controls.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Commvault Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Commvault Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.