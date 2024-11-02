DA Davidson Forecasts Strong Price Appreciation for 1-800-FLOWERS.COM (NASDAQ:FLWS) Stock

1-800-FLOWERS.COM (NASDAQ:FLWS – Get Free Report) had its target price boosted by analysts at DA Davidson from $7.00 to $7.50 in a research note issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the specialty retailer’s stock. DA Davidson’s price target would suggest a potential downside of 9.20% from the company’s previous close.

1-800-FLOWERS.COM Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:FLWS opened at $8.26 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.69 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $7.97 and its 200-day moving average price is $8.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $530.46 million, a PE ratio of -91.78, a P/E/G ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 1.62. 1-800-FLOWERS.COM has a 1 year low of $7.14 and a 1 year high of $11.42.

1-800-FLOWERS.COM (NASDAQ:FLWS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The specialty retailer reported ($0.51) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.53) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $193.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $246.88 million. 1-800-FLOWERS.COM had a positive return on equity of 2.45% and a negative net margin of 0.33%. The business’s revenue was down 28.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.48) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that 1-800-FLOWERS.COM will post 0.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On 1-800-FLOWERS.COM

About 1-800-FLOWERS.COM

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. nVerses Capital LLC acquired a new position in 1-800-FLOWERS.COM during the third quarter worth $41,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its stake in 1-800-FLOWERS.COM by 96.5% during the first quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 10,532 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $114,000 after buying an additional 5,173 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in 1-800-FLOWERS.COM during the third quarter worth $106,000. EntryPoint Capital LLC acquired a new position in 1-800-FLOWERS.COM during the first quarter worth $167,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in 1-800-FLOWERS.COM by 6.4% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 21,265 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $231,000 after buying an additional 1,287 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 38.43% of the company’s stock.

1-800-FLOWERS.COM, Inc provides gifts for various occasions in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Consumer Floral & Gifts, Gourmet Foods & Gift Baskets, and BloomNet. The company offers a range of products, including fresh-cut flowers, floral and fruit arrangements, plants, gifts, personalized products, dipped berries, popcorns, gourmet foods and gift baskets, cookies, chocolates, candies, wines, and gift-quality fruits.

