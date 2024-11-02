DA Davidson Forecasts Strong Price Appreciation for Bank of Hawaii (NYSE:BOH) Stock

Bank of Hawaii (NYSE:BOH – Free Report) had its price objective increased by DA Davidson from $65.00 to $74.00 in a research note published on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. DA Davidson currently has a neutral rating on the bank’s stock. DA Davidson also issued estimates for Bank of Hawaii’s Q4 2024 earnings at $0.91 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $3.57 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $3.70 EPS.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on BOH. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Bank of Hawaii from $61.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Bank of Hawaii from $50.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price target on shares of Bank of Hawaii from $67.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on shares of Bank of Hawaii from $53.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Bank of Hawaii presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $64.80.

Shares of NYSE BOH opened at $72.37 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $65.55 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $62.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.71. Bank of Hawaii has a 1 year low of $51.07 and a 1 year high of $75.19. The company has a market cap of $2.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.73, a PEG ratio of 7.61 and a beta of 1.05.

Bank of Hawaii (NYSE:BOH – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 28th. The bank reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.11. Bank of Hawaii had a net margin of 13.76% and a return on equity of 11.33%. The firm had revenue of $265.76 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $160.29 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.17 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Bank of Hawaii will post 3.57 earnings per share for the current year.

Bank of Hawaii Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 29th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 29th will be issued a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.87%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 29th. Bank of Hawaii’s dividend payout ratio is currently 84.08%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Bank of Hawaii news, insider Matthew Emerson sold 1,355 shares of Bank of Hawaii stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.27, for a total value of $97,925.85. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 13,717 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $991,327.59. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 2.11% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Bank of Hawaii

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BOH. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bank of Hawaii during the third quarter worth $207,000. Congress Asset Management Co. lifted its stake in shares of Bank of Hawaii by 30.5% during the third quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. now owns 61,134 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,837,000 after buying an additional 14,286 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Bank of Hawaii by 11.9% during the third quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 24,205 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,511,000 after buying an additional 2,566 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bank of Hawaii during the third quarter worth $70,960,000. Finally, Harrington Investments INC lifted its stake in shares of Bank of Hawaii by 2.3% during the third quarter. Harrington Investments INC now owns 20,156 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,265,000 after buying an additional 450 shares during the period. 82.18% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Bank of Hawaii

Bank of Hawaii Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Bank of Hawaii that provides various financial products and services in Hawaii, Guam, and other Pacific Islands. It operates in three segments: Consumer Banking, Commercial Banking, and Treasury and Other. The Consumer Banking segment offers checking, savings, and time deposit accounts; residential mortgage loans, home equity lines of credit, automobile loans and leases, overdraft lines of credit, installment loans, small business loans and leases, and credit cards; private and international client banking, investment, credit, and trust services to individuals and families, as well as high-net-worth individuals; investment management; institutional investment advisory services to corporations, government entities, and foundations; and brokerage offerings, including equities, mutual funds, life insurance, and annuity products.

