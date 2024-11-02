DA Davidson Has Bullish Forecast for MSBI FY2024 Earnings

Midland States Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:MSBI – Free Report) – Stock analysts at DA Davidson raised their FY2024 earnings estimates for shares of Midland States Bancorp in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, October 30th. DA Davidson analyst J. Rulis now forecasts that the financial services provider will post earnings of $2.19 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $1.95. The consensus estimate for Midland States Bancorp’s current full-year earnings is $2.14 per share. DA Davidson also issued estimates for Midland States Bancorp’s Q4 2024 earnings at $0.70 EPS.

Midland States Bancorp (NASDAQ:MSBI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.11. Midland States Bancorp had a return on equity of 9.00% and a net margin of 12.13%. The business had revenue of $124.17 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $72.90 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.78 EPS.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their price objective on shares of Midland States Bancorp from $26.00 to $24.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 29th. StockNews.com raised shares of Midland States Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Midland States Bancorp from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday.

Midland States Bancorp Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ:MSBI opened at $24.77 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. Midland States Bancorp has a 12 month low of $20.54 and a 12 month high of $28.47. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $22.70 and a 200 day moving average price of $22.78. The company has a market cap of $529.90 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.85 and a beta of 0.75.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Midland States Bancorp

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of MSBI. Summit Global Investments purchased a new stake in Midland States Bancorp during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $251,000. US Bancorp DE grew its position in shares of Midland States Bancorp by 141.6% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,803 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $85,000 after buying an additional 2,229 shares during the last quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC boosted its stake in Midland States Bancorp by 8.8% during the 3rd quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 28,461 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $637,000 after purchasing an additional 2,295 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its stake in Midland States Bancorp by 47.5% during the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 14,214 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $318,000 after purchasing an additional 4,576 shares during the period. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in Midland States Bancorp during the 2nd quarter worth $248,000. 60.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at Midland States Bancorp

In other news, CEO Jeffrey G. Ludwig sold 12,753 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.52, for a total transaction of $312,703.56. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 343,935 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,433,286.20. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 5.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Midland States Bancorp Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, August 16th were given a dividend of $0.31 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 16th. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.01%. Midland States Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 53.68%.

About Midland States Bancorp

Midland States Bancorp, Inc operates as a financial holding company for Midland States Bank that provides various banking products and services to individuals, businesses, municipalities, and other entities. It operates through Banking, Wealth Management, and Other segments. The company provides a range of financial products and services to consumers and businesses, including commercial loans to finance agricultural equipment and production; and commercial real estate loans for owner occupied offices, warehouses and production facilities, office buildings, hotels, mixed-use residential and commercial facilities, retail centers, multifamily properties, and assisted living facilities.

