DA Davidson Predicts UFP Industries Q4 Earnings

UFP Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:UFPI – Free Report) – Research analysts at DA Davidson issued their Q4 2024 EPS estimates for shares of UFP Industries in a research note issued on Wednesday, October 30th. DA Davidson analyst K. Yinger expects that the construction company will post earnings of $1.18 per share for the quarter. The consensus estimate for UFP Industries’ current full-year earnings is $7.18 per share.

Get UFP Industries alerts:

UFP Industries (NASDAQ:UFPI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 28th. The construction company reported $1.64 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.89 by ($0.25). UFP Industries had a net margin of 6.70% and a return on equity of 14.45%. The business had revenue of $1.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.76 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.10 earnings per share. UFP Industries’s revenue was down 9.8% on a year-over-year basis.

UFPI has been the topic of several other research reports. Benchmark boosted their target price on shares of UFP Industries from $133.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of UFP Industries from $125.00 to $157.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Wedbush raised shares of UFP Industries from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $120.00 to $155.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 8th. StockNews.com lowered UFP Industries from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 5th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on UFP Industries from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $148.00.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on UFP Industries

UFP Industries Stock Up 0.6 %

NASDAQ UFPI opened at $123.08 on Friday. UFP Industries has a 12 month low of $96.72 and a 12 month high of $139.54. The company has a current ratio of 4.31, a quick ratio of 3.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The stock has a market cap of $7.50 billion, a PE ratio of 16.93 and a beta of 1.39. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $126.92 and its 200 day moving average is $120.55.

UFP Industries Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 2nd will be issued a $0.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 2nd. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.07%. UFP Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 18.16%.

Institutional Trading of UFP Industries

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Foundry Partners LLC increased its stake in UFP Industries by 13.1% during the first quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 39,107 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $4,811,000 after acquiring an additional 4,526 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its holdings in UFP Industries by 28.6% during the 1st quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 114,762 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $14,150,000 after buying an additional 25,508 shares during the period. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its position in UFP Industries by 299.5% in the second quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 6,132 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $687,000 after buying an additional 4,597 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in UFP Industries in the first quarter worth $1,214,000. Finally, Empowered Funds LLC boosted its stake in UFP Industries by 14.9% during the first quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 56,562 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $6,958,000 after buying an additional 7,320 shares during the period. 81.81% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About UFP Industries

(Get Free Report)

UFP Industries, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets wood and non-wood composites, and other materials in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. It operates through Retail, Packaging, and Construction segments. The Retail segment offers treated lumber products, including decking, fencing, lattice, and other products; pressure-treated and fire-retardant products used primarily for outdoor decking environments; and lawn and garden products, consisting of wood and vinyl fencing options, garden beds and planters, pergolas, picnic tables, and other landscaping products.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for UFP Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UFP Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.