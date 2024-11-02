Daily Dow Jones Internet Bear 3X Shares Stock to Reverse Split on Monday, November 4th (NYSEARCA:WEBS)

Daily Dow Jones Internet Bear 3X Shares (NYSEARCA:WEBS – Free Report) shares are set to reverse split on Monday, November 4th. The 1-10 reverse split was announced on Friday, October 11th. The number of shares owned by shareholders will be adjusted after the market closes on Friday, November 1st.

Daily Dow Jones Internet Bear 3X Shares Price Performance

Shares of WEBS opened at $4.79 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $56.09 and its 200 day moving average price is $63.71. Daily Dow Jones Internet Bear 3X Shares has a 1-year low of $4.65 and a 1-year high of $15.38.

Institutional Trading of Daily Dow Jones Internet Bear 3X Shares

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Daily Dow Jones Internet Bear 3X Shares stock. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Daily Dow Jones Internet Bear 3X Shares (NYSEARCA:WEBS – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 49,316 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $309,000. Virtu Financial LLC owned approximately 1.72% of Daily Dow Jones Internet Bear 3X Shares at the end of the most recent quarter.

About Daily Dow Jones Internet Bear 3X Shares

The Direxion Daily Dow Jones Internet Bear 3X Shares (WEBS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the DJ Internet Composite index. The fund provides 3x daily inverse exposure to a market-cap-weighted index of the largest and most liquid U.S. Internet companies. WEBS was launched on Nov 7, 2019 and is managed by Direxion.

