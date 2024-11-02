Daqo New Energy (NYSE:DQ) Upgraded by Daiwa America to Strong-Buy Rating

Daiwa America upgraded shares of Daqo New Energy (NYSE:DQ – Free Report) from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note published on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Nomura Securities raised Daqo New Energy to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 28th. StockNews.com raised Daqo New Energy to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, September 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Daqo New Energy in a report on Thursday, July 11th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Roth Mkm dropped their target price on Daqo New Energy from $23.00 to $15.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 28th. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets raised Daqo New Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $22.26.

DQ stock opened at $23.47 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $18.74 and a 200 day moving average price of $18.50. The stock has a market cap of $1.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.69 and a beta of 0.32. Daqo New Energy has a fifty-two week low of $13.62 and a fifty-two week high of $30.85.

Daqo New Energy (NYSE:DQ – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 26th. The semiconductor company reported ($1.81) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.56) by ($1.25). The business had revenue of $219.91 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $406.50 million. Daqo New Energy had a negative return on equity of 1.89% and a negative net margin of 9.16%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.34 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Daqo New Energy will post -3.46 EPS for the current year.

Daqo New Energy announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback program on Monday, July 22nd that permits the company to buyback $100.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization permits the semiconductor company to repurchase up to 8.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Blue Trust Inc. grew its stake in shares of Daqo New Energy by 12,187.5% in the second quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,966 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 1,950 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Daqo New Energy by 117.5% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,588 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 858 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in shares of Daqo New Energy by 27.3% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,809 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 602 shares in the last quarter. AXA S.A. grew its stake in shares of Daqo New Energy by 202.3% in the second quarter. AXA S.A. now owns 6,387 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $93,000 after buying an additional 4,274 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in shares of Daqo New Energy by 22.2% in the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 8,104 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $118,000 after buying an additional 1,470 shares in the last quarter. 47.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Daqo New Energy Corp., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells polysilicon to photovoltaic product manufacturers in the People's Republic of China. Its products are used in ingots, wafers, cells, and modules for solar power solutions. The company was formerly known as Mega Stand International Limited and changed its name to Daqo New Energy Corp.

