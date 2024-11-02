David M. Silverman Sells 180,000 Shares of Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH) Stock

Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH – Get Free Report) VP David M. Silverman sold 180,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.84, for a total transaction of $12,391,200.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 14,000 shares in the company, valued at $963,760. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Amphenol Stock Performance

APH stock opened at $67.87 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.99 and a quick ratio of 1.33. Amphenol Co. has a 1-year low of $41.03 and a 1-year high of $71.20. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $65.22 and a 200 day moving average price of $64.97. The company has a market capitalization of $81.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.00, a PEG ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.24.

Get Amphenol alerts:

Amphenol (NYSE:APH – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 23rd. The electronics maker reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $4.04 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.81 billion. Amphenol had a net margin of 15.40% and a return on equity of 24.68%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 26.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.39 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Amphenol Co. will post 1.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Amphenol Dividend Announcement

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Amphenol

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 8th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.165 per share. This represents a $0.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 17th. Amphenol’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 37.93%.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp grew its position in shares of Amphenol by 61.1% in the 2nd quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp now owns 199,758 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $13,458,000 after buying an additional 75,753 shares during the last quarter. United Services Automobile Association increased its position in shares of Amphenol by 102.0% during the second quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 31,980 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $2,154,000 after purchasing an additional 16,149 shares in the last quarter. Choreo LLC increased its position in shares of Amphenol by 556.7% during the second quarter. Choreo LLC now owns 40,472 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $2,732,000 after purchasing an additional 34,309 shares in the last quarter. Angeles Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Amphenol by 102.4% in the 2nd quarter. Angeles Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,826 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $258,000 after purchasing an additional 1,936 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Czech National Bank boosted its position in shares of Amphenol by 7.2% in the 3rd quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 245,326 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $15,985,000 after purchasing an additional 16,425 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.01% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on APH. TD Cowen increased their target price on shares of Amphenol from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of Amphenol from $76.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. Evercore ISI upped their target price on Amphenol from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. Bank of America raised their price target on Amphenol from $70.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on Amphenol from $71.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $69.63.

Read Our Latest Report on APH

About Amphenol

(Get Free Report)

Amphenol Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, primarily designs, manufactures, and markets electrical, electronic, and fiber optic connectors in the United States, China, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Harsh Environment Solutions, Communications Solutions, and Interconnect and Sensor Systems.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Amphenol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amphenol and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.