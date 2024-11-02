DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Acquires 7,533 Shares of Kilroy Realty Co. (NYSE:KRC)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its position in Kilroy Realty Co. (NYSE:KRC – Free Report) by 19.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 46,597 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,533 shares during the quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale’s holdings in Kilroy Realty were worth $1,768,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in shares of Kilroy Realty by 18.2% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,162,748 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $115,220,000 after acquiring an additional 487,556 shares during the last quarter. PGGM Investments lifted its holdings in shares of Kilroy Realty by 85.0% in the 2nd quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 3,015,046 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $93,979,000 after acquiring an additional 1,385,692 shares during the last quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Kilroy Realty by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC now owns 2,598,144 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $87,817,000 after acquiring an additional 24,855 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Kilroy Realty by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,720,268 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $53,622,000 after acquiring an additional 42,811 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its holdings in shares of Kilroy Realty by 2,767.7% in the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,648,027 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $59,991,000 after acquiring an additional 1,590,558 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.22% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently commented on KRC shares. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Kilroy Realty from $39.00 to $38.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 11th. Scotiabank reduced their price target on shares of Kilroy Realty from $41.00 to $38.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Evercore ISI raised their price target on shares of Kilroy Realty from $40.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on shares of Kilroy Realty from $38.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 28th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Kilroy Realty has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $39.43.

NYSE KRC opened at $38.89 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 3.61 and a current ratio of 3.08. The company has a market capitalization of $4.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.29 and a beta of 1.04. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $38.53 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $35.22. Kilroy Realty Co. has a one year low of $27.39 and a one year high of $43.78.

Kilroy Realty (NYSE:KRC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, October 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.04 by ($0.60). The business had revenue of $289.94 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $275.77 million. Kilroy Realty had a net margin of 17.78% and a return on equity of 3.53%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.12 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Kilroy Realty Co. will post 4.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 9th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 30th were given a $0.54 dividend. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.55%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 30th. Kilroy Realty’s payout ratio is currently 129.34%.

In other news, CAO Merryl Elizabeth Werber sold 3,000 shares of Kilroy Realty stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.14, for a total value of $117,420.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 26,401 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,033,335.14. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CAO Merryl Elizabeth Werber sold 3,000 shares of Kilroy Realty stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.14, for a total value of $117,420.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 26,401 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,033,335.14. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP John Osmond sold 2,628 shares of Kilroy Realty stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total transaction of $105,120.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 8,818 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $352,720. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.49% of the company’s stock.

Kilroy Realty Corporation (NYSE: KRC, the company, Kilroy) is a leading U.S. landlord and developer, with operations in San Diego, Greater Los Angeles, the San Francisco Bay Area, Greater Seattle and Austin. The company has earned global recognition for sustainability, building operations, innovation and design.

