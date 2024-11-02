DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Boosts Stock Position in The Western Union Company (NYSE:WU)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its position in The Western Union Company (NYSE:WU – Free Report) by 12.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 185,573 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after buying an additional 20,000 shares during the quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale owned approximately 0.05% of Western Union worth $2,274,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its stake in Western Union by 30.7% during the 2nd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 348,850 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $4,263,000 after purchasing an additional 82,018 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its stake in Western Union by 5.5% during the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 1,252,897 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $17,516,000 after purchasing an additional 65,087 shares in the last quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN grew its stake in Western Union by 11.9% during the 3rd quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 704,054 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $8,399,000 after purchasing an additional 74,742 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in Western Union by 7,569.8% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 13,905,891 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $194,405,000 after purchasing an additional 13,724,584 shares in the last quarter. Finally, M&G Plc acquired a new position in shares of Western Union during the 1st quarter worth about $12,051,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.81% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $13.00 price objective on shares of Western Union in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on Western Union from $16.00 to $14.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. StockNews.com raised Western Union from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. UBS Group lowered their price objective on Western Union from $13.50 to $12.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Western Union from $14.00 to $12.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 20th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have given a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.86.

WU opened at $10.74 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $11.78 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $12.30. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.96. The company has a market cap of $3.63 billion, a PE ratio of 5.52, a P/E/G ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.86. The Western Union Company has a 52 week low of $10.69 and a 52 week high of $14.19.

Western Union (NYSE:WU – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 23rd. The credit services provider reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.04 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.03 billion. Western Union had a return on equity of 120.39% and a net margin of 16.07%. The firm’s revenue was down 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.43 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that The Western Union Company will post 1.77 EPS for the current year.

The Western Union Company provides money movement and payment services worldwide. The company operates through Consumer Money Transfer and Consumer Services segments. The Consumer Money Transfer segment facilitates money transfers for international cross-border and intra-country transfers, primarily through a network of retail agent locations, as well as through websites and mobile devices.

