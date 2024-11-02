DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Buys 29,385 Shares of Virtu Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIRT)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its stake in shares of Virtu Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIRT – Free Report) by 88.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 62,707 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 29,385 shares during the quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale’s holdings in Virtu Financial were worth $1,931,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Virtu Financial by 76.5% during the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 73,572 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,510,000 after acquiring an additional 31,884 shares during the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new position in shares of Virtu Financial during the first quarter worth $1,238,000. Diversify Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in Virtu Financial during the first quarter valued at $957,000. Seven Eight Capital LP purchased a new stake in Virtu Financial during the first quarter valued at $1,368,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC raised its stake in Virtu Financial by 591.6% during the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 50,199 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,030,000 after purchasing an additional 42,941 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 45.78% of the company’s stock.

Get Virtu Financial alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Virtu Financial news, Director Virginia Gambale sold 5,400 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.30, for a total transaction of $147,420.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 24,122 shares in the company, valued at $658,530.60. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 46.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Bank of America decreased their price target on shares of Virtu Financial from $37.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of Virtu Financial from $26.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, September 30th. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $35.00 price target on shares of Virtu Financial in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Virtu Financial from $32.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Virtu Financial from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Virtu Financial presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $29.50.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on VIRT

Virtu Financial Trading Up 1.9 %

NASDAQ VIRT opened at $31.56 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $31.54 and its 200-day moving average price is $26.84. The company has a current ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. The stock has a market cap of $4.92 billion, a PE ratio of 15.86, a PEG ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 0.38. Virtu Financial, Inc. has a 12 month low of $16.02 and a 12 month high of $33.55.

Virtu Financial (NASDAQ:VIRT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $388.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $379.18 million. Virtu Financial had a net margin of 7.29% and a return on equity of 23.22%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.40 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Virtu Financial, Inc. will post 2.7 earnings per share for the current year.

Virtu Financial Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Sunday, December 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.04%. The ex-dividend date is Sunday, December 1st. Virtu Financial’s payout ratio is 48.24%.

Virtu Financial Profile

(Free Report)

Virtu Financial, Inc operates as a financial services company in the United States, Asia Pacific, Canada, EMEA, Ireland, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Market Making and Execution Services. Its product includes offerings in execution, liquidity sourcing, analytics and broker-neutral, capital markets, and multi-dealer platforms in workflow technology.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VIRT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Virtu Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIRT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Virtu Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Virtu Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.