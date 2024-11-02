DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Buys 5,197 Shares of Ally Financial Inc. (NYSE:ALLY)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its stake in shares of Ally Financial Inc. (NYSE:ALLY – Free Report) by 8.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 68,032 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,197 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale’s holdings in Ally Financial were worth $2,365,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in Ally Financial by 1.5% in the first quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 32,253 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,309,000 after purchasing an additional 484 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. lifted its stake in Ally Financial by 7.2% in the first quarter. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. now owns 11,081 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $450,000 after purchasing an additional 749 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets lifted its stake in Ally Financial by 70.4% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 162,589 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,599,000 after purchasing an additional 67,192 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its stake in Ally Financial by 9.7% in the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 39,397 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,599,000 after purchasing an additional 3,488 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in Ally Financial by 10.7% in the first quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 10,122 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $411,000 after purchasing an additional 975 shares during the last quarter. 88.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ALLY has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Bank of America decreased their price objective on shares of Ally Financial from $46.00 to $37.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 11th. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Ally Financial from $44.00 to $36.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 12th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Ally Financial from $37.00 to $32.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 26th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their price objective on shares of Ally Financial from $50.00 to $44.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 16th. Finally, TD Cowen decreased their price objective on shares of Ally Financial from $45.00 to $37.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $40.38.

Ally Financial Price Performance

Shares of NYSE ALLY opened at $34.58 on Friday. Ally Financial Inc. has a 1 year low of $24.72 and a 1 year high of $45.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The company’s 50-day moving average is $36.24 and its 200 day moving average is $38.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.83, a P/E/G ratio of 0.43 and a beta of 1.39.

Ally Financial (NYSE:ALLY – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, October 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.38. Ally Financial had a net margin of 10.84% and a return on equity of 8.39%. The business had revenue of $2.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.03 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.83 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Ally Financial Inc. will post 3 earnings per share for the current year.

Ally Financial Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.47%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 1st. Ally Financial’s dividend payout ratio is 48.00%.

Ally Financial Profile

Ally Financial Inc, a digital financial-services company, provides various digital financial products and services in the United States, Canada, and Bermuda. The company operates through Automotive Finance Operations, Insurance Operations, Mortgage Finance Operations, and Corporate Finance Operations segments.

Further Reading

