DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Cuts Stake in Dynatrace, Inc. (NYSE:DT)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lessened its stake in Dynatrace, Inc. (NYSE:DT – Free Report) by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 31,729 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,121 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale’s holdings in Dynatrace were worth $1,697,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Dynatrace by 6.4% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 27,945,251 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,297,777,000 after acquiring an additional 1,680,971 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its position in shares of Dynatrace by 8.7% in the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 7,279,365 shares of the company’s stock valued at $338,053,000 after buying an additional 583,220 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in shares of Dynatrace by 13.2% in the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 6,701,539 shares of the company’s stock valued at $299,827,000 after buying an additional 782,588 shares in the last quarter. RGM Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Dynatrace by 6.2% in the second quarter. RGM Capital LLC now owns 3,848,775 shares of the company’s stock valued at $172,194,000 after buying an additional 225,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eminence Capital LP purchased a new stake in shares of Dynatrace in the second quarter valued at approximately $158,369,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.28% of the company’s stock.

DT opened at $54.10 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $52.45 and its 200 day moving average price is $48.06. Dynatrace, Inc. has a 12-month low of $39.42 and a 12-month high of $61.41. The firm has a market cap of $16.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 104.04, a PEG ratio of 8.09 and a beta of 1.06.

Dynatrace ( NYSE:DT Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.04. Dynatrace had a return on equity of 9.77% and a net margin of 10.36%. The company had revenue of $399.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $392.22 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.16 EPS. Dynatrace’s revenue was up 19.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Dynatrace, Inc. will post 0.71 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts recently commented on DT shares. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Dynatrace from $60.00 to $50.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. Scotiabank boosted their price objective on Dynatrace from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Dynatrace from $49.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on Dynatrace from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Dynatrace from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $60.46.

In other news, EVP Dan Zugelder sold 11,022 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.71, for a total value of $547,903.62. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 217,465 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,810,185.15. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, EVP Dan Zugelder sold 11,022 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.71, for a total value of $547,903.62. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 217,465 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,810,185.15. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Stephen J. Lifshatz sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total value of $275,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 41,471 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,280,905. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 66,022 shares of company stock worth $3,397,904. 0.59% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Dynatrace, Inc provides a security platform for multicloud environments in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company operates Dynatrace, a security platform, which provides application and microservices monitoring, runtime application security, infrastructure monitoring, log management and analytics, digital experience monitoring, digital business analytics, and cloud automation.

