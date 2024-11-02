DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Cuts Stake in Equitable Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EQH)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lowered its stake in shares of Equitable Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EQH – Free Report) by 25.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 64,380 shares of the company’s stock after selling 21,495 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale’s holdings in Equitable were worth $2,658,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in Equitable by 18.5% during the 3rd quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 7,506 shares of the company’s stock valued at $315,000 after acquiring an additional 1,170 shares during the period. Forsta AP Fonden lifted its stake in Equitable by 28.5% during the 3rd quarter. Forsta AP Fonden now owns 63,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,669,000 after acquiring an additional 14,100 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in Equitable by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 88,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,724,000 after acquiring an additional 2,100 shares during the period. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC bought a new position in Equitable during the 3rd quarter valued at about $286,000. Finally, Lecap Asset Management Ltd. bought a new position in Equitable during the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,896,000. Institutional investors own 92.70% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on EQH shares. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Equitable from $41.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Equitable from $48.00 to $46.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 19th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Equitable from $59.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 8th. Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of Equitable from $44.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Equitable from $43.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $48.70.

In other Equitable news, CAO William James Iv Eckert sold 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.42, for a total transaction of $148,470.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 19,321 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $819,596.82. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Mark Pearson sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.40, for a total value of $1,332,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 658,555 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,239,842. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO William James Iv Eckert sold 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.42, for a total transaction of $148,470.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 19,321 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $819,596.82. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 93,500 shares of company stock valued at $3,969,870 in the last three months. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Equitable stock opened at $45.13 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 0.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.06. Equitable Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $25.42 and a 12-month high of $46.48. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $42.75 and a 200 day moving average of $41.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.80 and a beta of 1.41.

Equitable (NYSE:EQH – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The company reported $1.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.40 by $0.03. Equitable had a net margin of 7.87% and a return on equity of 87.49%. The business had revenue of $3.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.71 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.17 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 47.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Equitable Holdings, Inc. will post 6.04 earnings per share for the current year.

Equitable Holdings, Inc, together with its consolidated subsidiaries, operates as a diversified financial services company worldwide. The company operates through six segments: Individual Retirement, Group Retirement, Investment Management and Research, Protection Solutions, Wealth Management, and Legacy.

