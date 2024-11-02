DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Decreases Stake in Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale cut its holdings in Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT – Free Report) by 24.6% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 19,491 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 6,371 shares during the quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale’s holdings in Federal Realty Investment Trust were worth $2,218,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. NBC Securities Inc. boosted its position in Federal Realty Investment Trust by 81.7% during the third quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 238 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC boosted its position in Federal Realty Investment Trust by 10.9% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,121 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $129,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. PFG Investments LLC boosted its position in Federal Realty Investment Trust by 2.0% during the second quarter. PFG Investments LLC now owns 6,185 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $625,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC boosted its position in Federal Realty Investment Trust by 2.8% during the second quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 5,301 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $535,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares in the last quarter. Finally, V Square Quantitative Management LLC boosted its position in Federal Realty Investment Trust by 9.0% during the third quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC now owns 2,289 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $263,000 after purchasing an additional 189 shares in the last quarter. 93.86% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Federal Realty Investment Trust news, CEO Donald C. Wood sold 5,937 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.47, for a total transaction of $691,482.39. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Federal Realty Investment Trust news, CEO Donald C. Wood sold 30,292 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.17, for a total transaction of $3,519,021.64. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 6,637 shares in the company, valued at $771,020.29. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Donald C. Wood sold 5,937 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.47, for a total value of $691,482.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Federal Realty Investment Trust Stock Performance

Federal Realty Investment Trust stock opened at $110.43 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.10, a PEG ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.23. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $114.00 and a 200 day moving average price of $107.63. Federal Realty Investment Trust has a 52 week low of $90.70 and a 52 week high of $118.34. The company has a current ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57.

Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $1.32 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.68 by ($0.36). The business had revenue of $295.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $293.61 million. Federal Realty Investment Trust had a net margin of 24.67% and a return on equity of 10.14%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.67 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Federal Realty Investment Trust will post 6.81 earnings per share for the current year.

Federal Realty Investment Trust Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 2nd will be paid a dividend of $1.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 2nd. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.98%. Federal Realty Investment Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 127.91%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

FRT has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Raymond James boosted their target price on Federal Realty Investment Trust from $108.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 16th. Truist Financial boosted their target price on Federal Realty Investment Trust from $115.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 28th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Federal Realty Investment Trust from $115.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 28th. Scotiabank cut their price target on Federal Realty Investment Trust from $120.00 to $119.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 11th. Finally, Evercore ISI boosted their price target on Federal Realty Investment Trust from $120.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, September 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $122.77.

About Federal Realty Investment Trust

Federal Realty is a recognized leader in the ownership, operation and redevelopment of high-quality retail-based properties located primarily in major coastal markets from Washington, DC to Boston as well as San Francisco and Los Angeles. Founded in 1962, Federal Realty's mission is to deliver long-term, sustainable growth through investing in communities where retail demand exceeds supply.

