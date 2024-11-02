DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Grows Stock Holdings in NETSTREIT Corp. (NYSE:NTST)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its stake in NETSTREIT Corp. (NYSE:NTST – Free Report) by 2.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 130,547 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,625 shares during the quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale’s holdings in NETSTREIT were worth $2,112,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of NETSTREIT by 8.5% in the 1st quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 12,434 shares of the company’s stock worth $228,000 after purchasing an additional 977 shares in the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd boosted its position in shares of NETSTREIT by 5.9% in the 3rd quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 17,939 shares of the company’s stock worth $297,000 after purchasing an additional 1,001 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its holdings in NETSTREIT by 13.7% in the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 11,280 shares of the company’s stock worth $182,000 after acquiring an additional 1,359 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System raised its holdings in NETSTREIT by 8.6% in the 2nd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 20,498 shares of the company’s stock worth $330,000 after acquiring an additional 1,617 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its holdings in NETSTREIT by 9.9% in the 1st quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 22,182 shares of the company’s stock worth $407,000 after acquiring an additional 2,003 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NTST opened at $15.28 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.18 billion, a PE ratio of 218.29 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a current ratio of 4.08, a quick ratio of 4.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.34 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $16.64. NETSTREIT Corp. has a 1-year low of $14.57 and a 1-year high of $18.97.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on NTST shares. Wedbush started coverage on shares of NETSTREIT in a report on Monday, August 19th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $17.00 price objective for the company. Raymond James upgraded shares of NETSTREIT from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $20.00 to $19.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 21st. Scotiabank decreased their price objective on shares of NETSTREIT from $18.00 to $16.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, UBS Group started coverage on shares of NETSTREIT in a report on Monday, October 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $19.00 price objective for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $18.00.

NETSTREIT Corp. is an internally managed real estate investment trust (REIT) based in Dallas, Texas that specializes in acquiring single-tenant net lease retail properties nationwide. The growing portfolio consists of high-quality properties leased to e-commerce resistant tenants with healthy balance sheets.

