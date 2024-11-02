DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Has $1.79 Million Stock Position in Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its position in Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY – Free Report) by 17.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,212 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,530 shares during the quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale’s holdings in Jack Henry & Associates were worth $1,785,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC increased its position in Jack Henry & Associates by 11.0% in the third quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 7,076 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,249,000 after purchasing an additional 704 shares during the period. Forsta AP Fonden grew its position in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. Forsta AP Fonden now owns 11,300 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,995,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its position in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 42.5% during the 3rd quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 5,783 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,018,000 after buying an additional 1,726 shares during the period. Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 8.5% during the 3rd quarter. Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,972 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $348,000 after buying an additional 155 shares during the period. Finally, Heritage Oak Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Jack Henry & Associates during the 3rd quarter worth about $291,000. 98.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Jack Henry & Associates alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

JKHY has been the subject of several analyst reports. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Jack Henry & Associates from $186.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and set a $181.00 price objective on shares of Jack Henry & Associates in a report on Friday, September 6th. Compass Point assumed coverage on Jack Henry & Associates in a report on Wednesday, September 4th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $186.00 price objective on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price objective on Jack Henry & Associates from $178.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 22nd. Finally, Oppenheimer assumed coverage on Jack Henry & Associates in a report on Tuesday, October 1st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $206.00 price objective on the stock. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $187.11.

Jack Henry & Associates Stock Performance

NASDAQ JKHY opened at $183.06 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $13.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.07, a PEG ratio of 3.35 and a beta of 0.64. Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. has a twelve month low of $141.32 and a twelve month high of $186.93. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $178.24 and a 200 day simple moving average of $170.01. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

Jack Henry & Associates (NASDAQ:JKHY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 20th. The technology company reported $1.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.30 by $0.08. Jack Henry & Associates had a return on equity of 21.63% and a net margin of 17.23%. The company had revenue of $559.91 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $563.37 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.34 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. will post 5.82 EPS for the current year.

Jack Henry & Associates Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 27th. Investors of record on Friday, September 6th were issued a $0.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 6th. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.20%. Jack Henry & Associates’s payout ratio is 42.15%.

About Jack Henry & Associates

(Free Report)

Jack Henry & Associates, Inc, a financial technology company that connects people and financial institutions through technology solutions and payment processing services that reduce the barriers to financial health. It operates through four segments: Core, Payments, Complementary, and Corporate and Other.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JKHY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Jack Henry & Associates Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jack Henry & Associates and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.