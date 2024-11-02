DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Has $2.45 Million Stock Holdings in The Macerich Company (NYSE:MAC)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its holdings in The Macerich Company (NYSE:MAC – Free Report) by 5.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 139,352 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,554 shares during the quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale owned 0.06% of Macerich worth $2,452,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Macerich by 152.2% in the 3rd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,546 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 933 shares in the last quarter. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Macerich during the 1st quarter valued at $46,000. Quest Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Macerich during the 2nd quarter valued at $50,000. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Macerich by 40.9% during the 3rd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 3,214 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 933 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Macerich during the 2nd quarter valued at $129,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.38% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on MAC shares. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on Macerich from $13.00 to $14.60 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, September 19th. Bank of America raised their target price on Macerich from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 11th. StockNews.com raised Macerich from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Piper Sandler raised their target price on Macerich from $11.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 3rd. Finally, Evercore ISI raised their target price on Macerich from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 28th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $15.84.

Macerich Stock Performance

MAC stock opened at $18.32 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $17.24 and a 200-day moving average price of $15.91. The Macerich Company has a 1-year low of $9.90 and a 1-year high of $19.09. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76. The firm has a market cap of $3.96 billion, a PE ratio of -55.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 2.50.

Macerich Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 2nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 12th will be given a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 12th. Macerich’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -206.05%.

About Macerich

Macerich is a fully integrated, self-managed and self-administered real estate investment trust (REIT). As a leading owner, operator and developer of high-quality retail real estate in densely populated and attractive U.S. markets, Macerich’s portfolio is concentrated in California, the Pacific Northwest, Phoenix/Scottsdale, and the Metro New York to Washington, DC corridor.

