DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Has $2.65 Million Stock Position in Qualys, Inc. (NASDAQ:QLYS)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its position in Qualys, Inc. (NASDAQ:QLYS – Free Report) by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 20,576 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 774 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale’s holdings in Qualys were worth $2,652,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Boston Trust Walden Corp raised its holdings in Qualys by 14.5% in the 3rd quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 926,093 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $118,966,000 after acquiring an additional 117,079 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Qualys by 29.4% in the 3rd quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,364 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $304,000 after purchasing an additional 537 shares during the period. Arkadios Wealth Advisors grew its stake in shares of Qualys by 38.1% in the 3rd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 4,259 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $547,000 after purchasing an additional 1,176 shares during the period. Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Qualys by 14.3% in the 3rd quarter. Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,267 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $291,000 after purchasing an additional 283 shares during the period. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its stake in shares of Qualys by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 23,933 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $3,074,000 after purchasing an additional 716 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.31% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Bruce K. Posey sold 1,339 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.56, for a total transaction of $165,446.84. Following the sale, the insider now owns 55,279 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,830,273.24. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Qualys news, CEO Sumedh S. Thakar sold 7,000 shares of Qualys stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.21, for a total value of $876,470.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 179,649 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,493,851.29. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Bruce K. Posey sold 1,339 shares of Qualys stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.56, for a total value of $165,446.84. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 55,279 shares in the company, valued at $6,830,273.24. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 11,535 shares of company stock valued at $1,442,641 in the last 90 days. 1.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on QLYS. Northland Securities reiterated a “market perform” rating and issued a $140.00 price objective (down from $150.00) on shares of Qualys in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Qualys in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $135.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on Qualys from $116.00 to $115.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on Qualys from $180.00 to $150.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, TD Cowen decreased their price target on Qualys from $140.00 to $130.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $144.23.

Shares of QLYS opened at $120.34 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.51 and a beta of 0.46. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $124.29 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $137.34. Qualys, Inc. has a 52 week low of $119.17 and a 52 week high of $206.35.

Qualys (NASDAQ:QLYS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The software maker reported $1.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $148.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $148.80 million. Qualys had a return on equity of 44.80% and a net margin of 29.36%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.95 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Qualys, Inc. will post 3.94 EPS for the current year.

Qualys, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud-based platform delivering information technology (IT), security, and compliance solutions in the United States and internationally. It offers Qualys Cloud Apps, which include Cybersecurity Asset Management and External Attack Surface Management; Vulnerability Management, Detection and Response; Web Application Scanning; Patch Management; Custom Assessment and Remediation; Multi-Vector Endpoint Detection and Response; Context Extended Detection and Response; Policy Compliance; File Integrity Monitoring; and Qualys TotalCloud, as well as Cloud Workload Protection, Cloud Detection and Response, Cloud Security Posture Management, Infrastructure as Code, and Container Security.

