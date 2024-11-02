DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Increases Stock Position in Celsius Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CELH)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its position in Celsius Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CELH – Free Report) by 95.5% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 77,696 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 37,962 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale’s holdings in Celsius were worth $2,437,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Covestor Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Celsius by 12.9% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,110 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division raised its holdings in shares of Celsius by 1.1% in the second quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division now owns 17,122 shares of the company’s stock valued at $977,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares during the last quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Celsius by 1.2% in the first quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC now owns 18,557 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,539,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares during the last quarter. Tidal Investments LLC grew its position in Celsius by 4.3% during the first quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 6,025 shares of the company’s stock valued at $500,000 after buying an additional 249 shares during the period. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its position in Celsius by 1.7% during the first quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 16,646 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,380,000 after buying an additional 271 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.95% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CELH has been the subject of several research reports. Bank of America reduced their price target on shares of Celsius from $32.00 to $26.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 5th. TD Cowen reduced their price target on shares of Celsius from $68.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Maxim Group reduced their price target on shares of Celsius from $65.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 5th. UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of Celsius from $70.00 to $64.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating and set a $50.00 target price on shares of Celsius in a research report on Tuesday, August 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Celsius presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $58.00.

Celsius Trading Up 4.7 %

CELH stock opened at $31.48 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $32.99 and a 200-day moving average of $52.60. Celsius Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $28.20 and a 12 month high of $99.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 1.84.

Celsius (NASDAQ:CELH – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.05. Celsius had a net margin of 19.58% and a return on equity of 94.75%. The company had revenue of $402.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $391.07 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.17 earnings per share. Celsius’s revenue was up 23.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Celsius Holdings, Inc. will post 0.79 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO John Fieldly sold 74,847 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.80, for a total value of $2,454,981.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,812,490 shares in the company, valued at approximately $59,449,672. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 2.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Celsius Company Profile

Celsius Holdings, Inc develops, processes, markets, distributes, and sells functional energy drinks and liquid supplements in the United States, Australia, New Zealand, Canadian, European, Middle Eastern, Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company offers CELSIUS, a fitness drink or supplement designed to accelerate metabolism and burn body fat; various flavors and carbonated and non-carbonated functional energy drinks under the CELSIUS Originals and Vibe name, as well as functional energy drink under the CELSIUS Essentials and CELSIUS On-the-Go Powder names; and CELSIUS ready-to drink products.

