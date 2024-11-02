DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Raises Position in The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its stake in The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS – Free Report) by 87.2% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 70,314 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 32,745 shares during the quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale’s holdings in Mosaic were worth $1,878,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of MOS. Highlander Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Mosaic by 515.4% in the 1st quarter. Highlander Capital Management LLC now owns 800 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 670 shares in the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. lifted its stake in Mosaic by 40.0% in the 2nd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,229 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 351 shares in the last quarter. ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd purchased a new position in Mosaic in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $46,000. Kimelman & Baird LLC purchased a new position in Mosaic in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $49,000. Finally, Fidelis Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in Mosaic in the 1st quarter worth approximately $50,000. 77.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Mosaic alerts:

Insider Transactions at Mosaic

In other news, SVP Walter F. Precourt III sold 39,748 shares of Mosaic stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.96, for a total transaction of $1,111,354.08. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 136,682 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,821,628.72. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, Director Kelvin R. Westbrook sold 12,666 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.32, for a total value of $346,035.12. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 34,359 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $938,687.88. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Walter F. Precourt III sold 39,748 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.96, for a total transaction of $1,111,354.08. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 136,682 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,821,628.72. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.86% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have weighed in on MOS shares. Mizuho decreased their target price on shares of Mosaic from $31.00 to $28.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and set a $30.00 price target on shares of Mosaic in a report on Monday, August 12th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Mosaic from $29.00 to $27.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 24th. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Mosaic from $32.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 11th. Finally, UBS Group cut their price target on shares of Mosaic from $33.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Mosaic presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $33.11.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Mosaic

Mosaic Stock Performance

Shares of MOS stock opened at $26.89 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The Mosaic Company has a 52 week low of $24.11 and a 52 week high of $38.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.57 billion, a PE ratio of 36.34, a P/E/G ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.35. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $26.54 and a two-hundred day moving average of $28.17.

Mosaic (NYSE:MOS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The basic materials company reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.66 by ($0.12). The business had revenue of $2.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.90 billion. Mosaic had a net margin of 2.01% and a return on equity of 6.92%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 17.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.04 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that The Mosaic Company will post 2.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Mosaic Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 19th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 5th were given a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 5th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.12%. Mosaic’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 113.51%.

Mosaic Company Profile

(Free Report)

The Mosaic Company, through its subsidiaries, produces and markets concentrated phosphate and potash crop nutrients in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Phosphates, Potash, and Mosaic Fertilizantes. It owns and operates mines, which produce concentrated phosphate crop nutrients, such as diammonium phosphate, monoammonium phosphate, and ammoniated phosphate products; and phosphate-based animal feed ingredients primarily under the Biofos and Nexfos brand names, as well as produces a double sulfate of potash magnesia product under K-Mag brand name.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MOS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Mosaic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mosaic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.