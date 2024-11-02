DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Reduces Stock Position in Markel Group Inc. (NYSE:MKL)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lowered its stake in Markel Group Inc. (NYSE:MKL – Free Report) by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,741 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 45 shares during the quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale’s holdings in Markel Group were worth $2,722,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Epic Trust Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Markel Group by 4.6% in the second quarter. Epic Trust Investment Advisors LLC now owns 181 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $285,000 after purchasing an additional 8 shares during the last quarter. Freedom Day Solutions LLC raised its position in Markel Group by 0.5% in the third quarter. Freedom Day Solutions LLC now owns 1,483 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,326,000 after acquiring an additional 8 shares during the period. Choreo LLC raised its position in Markel Group by 1.9% in the first quarter. Choreo LLC now owns 539 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $820,000 after acquiring an additional 10 shares during the period. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Markel Group by 5.3% in the second quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC now owns 198 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $312,000 after acquiring an additional 10 shares during the period. Finally, BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. raised its position in shares of Markel Group by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. now owns 910 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,434,000 after purchasing an additional 10 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.12% of the company’s stock.

Get Markel Group alerts:

Markel Group Trading Up 0.0 %

Shares of MKL opened at $1,542.43 on Friday. Markel Group Inc. has a 1-year low of $1,295.65 and a 1-year high of $1,670.24. The company has a 50-day moving average of $1,567.50 and a 200 day moving average of $1,567.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.12 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.60 and a quick ratio of 0.60.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Markel Group ( NYSE:MKL Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The insurance provider reported $17.34 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $21.97 by ($4.63). Markel Group had a net margin of 17.03% and a return on equity of 11.14%. The business had revenue of $3.69 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.74 billion. On average, research analysts expect that Markel Group Inc. will post 91.55 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Markel Group from $1,435.00 to $1,450.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. StockNews.com cut shares of Markel Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 7th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Markel Group from $1,700.00 to $1,675.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on shares of Markel Group from $1,590.00 to $1,600.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. Finally, TD Cowen initiated coverage on shares of Markel Group in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $1,986.00 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $1,651.83.

View Our Latest Report on Markel Group

Insider Activity

In other Markel Group news, Director Lawrence A. Cunningham purchased 20 shares of Markel Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 5th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $1,512.50 per share, for a total transaction of $30,250.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 743 shares in the company, valued at $1,123,787.50. This trade represents a 0.00 % increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.71% of the company’s stock.

Markel Group Profile

(Free Report)

Markel Group Inc, a diverse holding company, engages in marketing and underwriting specialty insurance products in the United States, Bermuda, the United Kingdom, and Germany. The company offers general and professional liability, personal lines, marine and energy, specialty programs, and workers' compensation insurance products; and property coverages that include fire, allied lines, and other specialized property coverages, including catastrophe-exposed property risks, such as earthquake and wind.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MKL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Markel Group Inc. (NYSE:MKL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Markel Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Markel Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.