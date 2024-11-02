DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Sells 13,115 Shares of DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale cut its stake in DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU – Free Report) by 26.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 35,560 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,115 shares during the quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale’s holdings in DocuSign were worth $2,176,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in DOCU. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in DocuSign by 0.9% during the third quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC now owns 17,516 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,088,000 after buying an additional 157 shares during the period. V Square Quantitative Management LLC grew its position in DocuSign by 6.0% during the third quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC now owns 3,019 shares of the company’s stock valued at $187,000 after buying an additional 172 shares during the period. Dakota Wealth Management grew its position in DocuSign by 0.8% during the second quarter. Dakota Wealth Management now owns 23,022 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,232,000 after buying an additional 181 shares during the period. Sovereign Financial Group Inc. grew its position in DocuSign by 4.3% during the third quarter. Sovereign Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,487 shares of the company’s stock valued at $279,000 after buying an additional 184 shares during the period. Finally, DMC Group LLC lifted its holdings in DocuSign by 4.6% during the third quarter. DMC Group LLC now owns 4,561 shares of the company’s stock valued at $283,000 after purchasing an additional 201 shares in the last quarter. 77.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

DocuSign Stock Up 2.5 %

DocuSign stock opened at $71.11 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $14.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.00, a PEG ratio of 7.30 and a beta of 0.92. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $63.16 and its 200 day moving average is $58.04. DocuSign, Inc. has a 52-week low of $39.21 and a 52-week high of $73.80.

Analyst Ratings Changes

DocuSign ( NASDAQ:DOCU Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 5th. The company reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.17. DocuSign had a net margin of 34.56% and a return on equity of 16.18%. The company had revenue of $736.03 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $727.20 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.09 earnings per share. DocuSign’s revenue was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that DocuSign, Inc. will post 1.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on DOCU shares. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of DocuSign from $86.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 6th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of DocuSign from $55.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, September 6th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of DocuSign in a report on Friday, September 6th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of DocuSign from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, September 6th. Finally, JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and set a $84.00 price target on shares of DocuSign in a report on Thursday, September 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, DocuSign currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $63.40.

Insider Buying and Selling at DocuSign

In other news, insider Robert Chatwani sold 14,799 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.46, for a total value of $820,752.54. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 70,748 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,923,684.08. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, insider Robert Chatwani sold 14,799 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.46, for a total value of $820,752.54. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 70,748 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,923,684.08. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider James P. Shaughnessy sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.83, for a total transaction of $508,725.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 43,301 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,937,106.83. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 132,777 shares of company stock worth $7,267,469 over the last quarter. Insiders own 1.66% of the company’s stock.

About DocuSign

DocuSign, Inc provides electronic signature solution in the United States and internationally. The company provides e-signature solution that enables sending and signing of agreements on various devices; Contract Lifecycle Management (CLM), which automates workflows across the entire agreement process; Document Generation streamlines the process of generating new, custom agreements; and Gen for Salesforce, which allows sales representatives to automatically generate agreements with a few clicks from within Salesforce.

Featured Articles

