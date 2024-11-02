DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Sells 46,535 Shares of Rubrik, Inc. (NYSE:RBRK)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale decreased its stake in Rubrik, Inc. (NYSE:RBRK – Free Report) by 44.4% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 58,365 shares of the company’s stock after selling 46,535 shares during the quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale’s holdings in Rubrik were worth $2,041,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Quent Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Rubrik in the 3rd quarter valued at about $192,000. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Rubrik in the 3rd quarter valued at about $208,000. Register Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Rubrik in the 2nd quarter valued at about $227,000. Sei Investments Co. bought a new position in shares of Rubrik in the 2nd quarter valued at about $235,000. Finally, PFG Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Rubrik in the 2nd quarter valued at about $242,000.

Insider Activity at Rubrik

In related news, CFO Kiran Kumar Choudary sold 7,583 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.14, for a total value of $304,381.62. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 438,560 shares in the company, valued at $17,603,798.40. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, Director Ravi Mhatre sold 15,933 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.19, for a total transaction of $481,017.27. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Kiran Kumar Choudary sold 7,583 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.14, for a total transaction of $304,381.62. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 438,560 shares in the company, valued at $17,603,798.40. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 391,412 shares of company stock worth $13,162,625 over the last quarter.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts recently commented on RBRK shares. Baird R W upgraded Rubrik to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 15th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on Rubrik from $42.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 10th. FBN Securities started coverage on Rubrik in a report on Monday, September 30th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $40.00 price target for the company. Citigroup lifted their price target on Rubrik from $47.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 11th. Finally, Piper Sandler started coverage on Rubrik in a report on Monday, August 19th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $42.00 price target for the company. Sixteen analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Rubrik has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $45.00.

Rubrik Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of Rubrik stock opened at $41.37 on Friday. Rubrik, Inc. has a twelve month low of $28.34 and a twelve month high of $43.95. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $35.18.

Rubrik (NYSE:RBRK – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, September 9th. The company reported ($0.97) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.96) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $204.95 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $195.58 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Rubrik, Inc. will post -7.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Rubrik

Rubrik, Inc provides data security solutions to individuals and businesses worldwide. The company offers enterprise data protection, unstructured data protection, cloud data protection, and SaaS data protection solutions; data threat analytics; data security posture; and cyber recovery solutions. It serves financial, retail, trade, transportation, energy, industrial, healthcare and life science, education, technology, media, communications, and public sectors.

