DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Sells 4,776 Shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. (NYSE:DKS)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lowered its position in DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. (NYSE:DKS – Free Report) by 25.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,637 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock after selling 4,776 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale’s holdings in DICK’S Sporting Goods were worth $2,822,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods by 51.4% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,106,341 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock valued at $237,697,000 after purchasing an additional 375,600 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods by 19,851.3% during the third quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 208,491 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock worth $43,512,000 after acquiring an additional 207,446 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods by 3.2% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,380,645 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock worth $1,209,892,000 after acquiring an additional 166,687 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its position in DICK’S Sporting Goods by 40.2% in the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 545,045 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock valued at $117,103,000 after buying an additional 156,227 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods by 65.9% in the second quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 278,338 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock valued at $59,801,000 after purchasing an additional 110,570 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.83% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have recently commented on DKS. Robert W. Baird reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $235.00 price objective on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods in a report on Wednesday, August 28th. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their target price on DICK’S Sporting Goods from $255.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 30th. UBS Group lifted their target price on DICK’S Sporting Goods from $220.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 26th. Barclays lifted their target price on DICK’S Sporting Goods from $247.00 to $254.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, September 5th. Finally, Loop Capital lifted their target price on DICK’S Sporting Goods from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, September 5th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $244.62.

DICK’S Sporting Goods Stock Performance

Shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods stock opened at $193.71 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $212.78 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $210.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.21, a P/E/G ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 1.62. DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $109.00 and a fifty-two week high of $239.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.77 and a quick ratio of 0.69.

DICK’S Sporting Goods (NYSE:DKS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 4th. The sporting goods retailer reported $4.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.77 by $0.60. The business had revenue of $3.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.44 billion. DICK’S Sporting Goods had a return on equity of 45.14% and a net margin of 8.46%. DICK’S Sporting Goods’s quarterly revenue was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.82 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. will post 13.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

DICK’S Sporting Goods Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 20th were issued a dividend of $1.10 per share. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.27%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 20th. DICK’S Sporting Goods’s payout ratio is 32.28%.

DICK’S Sporting Goods Company Profile

DICK'S Sporting Goods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an omni-channel sporting goods retailer primarily in the United States. The company provides hardlines, includes sporting goods equipment, fitness equipment, golf equipment, and fishing gear products; apparel; and footwear and accessories.

Further Reading

