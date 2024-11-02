DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Sells 581 Shares of Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LECO)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale cut its holdings in Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LECO – Free Report) by 6.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,435 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 581 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale’s holdings in Lincoln Electric were worth $1,619,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Lincoln Electric by 174.4% in the first quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 107 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lincoln Electric in the second quarter worth $28,000. UMB Bank n.a. increased its stake in shares of Lincoln Electric by 97.9% in the third quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 283 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Quarry LP increased its stake in shares of Lincoln Electric by 41.5% in the second quarter. Quarry LP now owns 300 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. increased its stake in shares of Lincoln Electric by 308.5% in the third quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 335 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 253 shares in the last quarter. 79.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Lincoln Electric news, SVP Michael J. Whitehead sold 1,100 shares of Lincoln Electric stock in a transaction on Friday, September 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.96, for a total value of $193,556.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 11,178 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,966,880.88. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 2.63% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

LECO has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com raised shares of Lincoln Electric from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on shares of Lincoln Electric from $220.00 to $212.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Lincoln Electric from $184.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Lincoln Electric has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $221.67.

Lincoln Electric Stock Performance

LECO opened at $201.75 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.85, a PEG ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a fifty day moving average of $189.73 and a 200 day moving average of $199.42. Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $169.51 and a fifty-two week high of $261.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 2.06.

Lincoln Electric (NASDAQ:LECO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 31st. The industrial products company reported $2.14 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.05 by $0.09. Lincoln Electric had a net margin of 12.48% and a return on equity of 42.24%. The business had revenue of $983.76 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $988.07 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.40 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. will post 8.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Lincoln Electric Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st will be paid a $0.75 dividend. This is a boost from Lincoln Electric’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.71. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 31st. Lincoln Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.16%.

About Lincoln Electric

Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells welding, cutting, and brazing products worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Americas Welding, International Welding, and The Harris Products Group. It offers brazing and soldering filler metals, arc welding equipment, plasma and oxyfuel cutting systems, wire feeding systems, fume control equipment, welding accessories, and specialty gas regulators, and education solutions, as well as a portfolio of automated solutions for joining, cutting, material handling, module assembly, and end of line testing, as well as involved in brazing and soldering alloys, and in the retail business in the United States.

