DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Trims Stock Position in Roblox Co. (NYSE:RBLX)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lessened its holdings in shares of Roblox Co. (NYSE:RBLX – Free Report) by 5.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 60,706 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,361 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale’s holdings in Roblox were worth $2,687,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. V Square Quantitative Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Roblox during the third quarter worth $27,000. PARK CIRCLE Co purchased a new position in Roblox in the second quarter valued at $30,000. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC purchased a new position in Roblox in the second quarter valued at $33,000. Gilliland Jeter Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Roblox by 102.4% in the second quarter. Gilliland Jeter Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 506 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Washington Trust Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Roblox in the first quarter valued at $39,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.08% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Roblox

In other news, Director Anthony P. Lee sold 200,000 shares of Roblox stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.33, for a total value of $10,066,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 4,707,579 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $236,932,451.07. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Gregory Baszucki sold 13,000 shares of Roblox stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.75, for a total value of $620,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 9,662,103 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $461,365,418.25. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Anthony P. Lee sold 200,000 shares of Roblox stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.33, for a total value of $10,066,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 4,707,579 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $236,932,451.07. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 979,341 shares of company stock worth $43,897,012 over the last quarter. 22.15% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have weighed in on RBLX. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of Roblox from $45.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday. BMO Capital Markets reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $62.00 target price (up previously from $56.00) on shares of Roblox in a research report on Friday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Roblox from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Roblox in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $42.00 target price on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Roblox from $51.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $52.55.

Roblox Price Performance

NYSE:RBLX opened at $51.44 on Friday. Roblox Co. has a 52 week low of $29.55 and a 52 week high of $52.65. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.04. The company has a market capitalization of $30.79 billion, a P/E ratio of -29.91 and a beta of 1.60. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $43.67 and its two-hundred day moving average is $39.34.

Roblox (NYSE:RBLX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The company reported ($0.37) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.38) by $0.01. Roblox had a negative return on equity of 1,187.59% and a negative net margin of 34.12%. The company had revenue of $919.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.02 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.45) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Roblox Co. will post -1.58 EPS for the current year.

Roblox Company Profile

Roblox Corporation develops and operates an online entertainment platform in the United States and internationally. It offers Roblox Studio, a free toolset that allows developers and creators to build, publish, and operate 3D experiences, and other content; Roblox Client, an application that allows users to explore 3D experience; and Roblox Cloud, which provides services and infrastructure that power the platform.

Featured Articles

