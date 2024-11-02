Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft (FRA:DBK) Shares Cross Above 200 Day Moving Average – What’s Next?

Shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft (FRA:DBK – Get Free Report) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of €15.07 ($16.38) and traded as high as €15.71 ($17.07). Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft shares last traded at €15.62 ($16.98), with a volume of 7,067,070 shares trading hands.
Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Price Performance
The company’s 50 day moving average is €15.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is €15.07.
Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Company Profile
Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft, a stock corporation, provides corporate and investment banking, and asset management products and services to private individuals, corporate entities, and institutional clients in Germany, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, and the Asia-Pacific.
