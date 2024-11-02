Deutsche Lufthansa (ETR:LHA) Shares Pass Above 200-Day Moving Average – Time to Sell?

Shares of Deutsche Lufthansa AG (ETR:LHA – Get Free Report) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of €6.18 ($6.72) and traded as high as €6.44 ($7.00). Deutsche Lufthansa shares last traded at €6.36 ($6.92), with a volume of 3,581,670 shares trading hands.
Deutsche Lufthansa Price Performance
The company has a fifty day moving average of €6.23 and a 200-day moving average of €6.18. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 140.77. The stock has a market cap of $7.41 billion, a PE ratio of 6.30, a P/E/G ratio of 0.07 and a beta of 1.54.
About Deutsche Lufthansa
Deutsche Lufthansa AG operates as an aviation company worldwide. It operates in three segments: Passenger Airlines; Logistics; and Maintenance, Repair and Overhaul Services (MRO). The Passenger Airlines segment offers products and services to passengers of Lufthansa Airlines, SWISS, Austrian Airlines, Brussels Airlines, and Eurowings.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Deutsche Lufthansa
- 10 Best Airline Stocks to Buy
- Energy Vault Soars 100%: CEO Shares Why in MarketBeat Exclusive
- What Investors Need to Know to Beat the Market
- Meta’s Q3 Earnings Beat—Is This Dip a Golden Entry Opportunity?
- Stock Average Calculator
- Top Nuclear Stocks Thriving on Soaring Energy Demand
Receive News & Ratings for Deutsche Lufthansa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Deutsche Lufthansa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.