Deutsche Lufthansa (ETR:LHA) Shares Pass Above 200-Day Moving Average – Time to Sell?

Shares of Deutsche Lufthansa AG (ETR:LHA – Get Free Report) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of €6.18 ($6.72) and traded as high as €6.44 ($7.00). Deutsche Lufthansa shares last traded at €6.36 ($6.92), with a volume of 3,581,670 shares trading hands.

The company has a fifty day moving average of €6.23 and a 200-day moving average of €6.18. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 140.77. The stock has a market cap of $7.41 billion, a PE ratio of 6.30, a P/E/G ratio of 0.07 and a beta of 1.54.

Deutsche Lufthansa AG operates as an aviation company worldwide. It operates in three segments: Passenger Airlines; Logistics; and Maintenance, Repair and Overhaul Services (MRO). The Passenger Airlines segment offers products and services to passengers of Lufthansa Airlines, SWISS, Austrian Airlines, Brussels Airlines, and Eurowings.

