Direxion Daily FTSE China Bear 3X Shares Shares to Reverse Split on Monday, November 4th (NYSEARCA:YANG)

Shares of Direxion Daily FTSE China Bear 3X Shares (NYSEARCA:YANG – Free Report) are going to reverse split on the morning of Monday, November 4th. The 1-20 reverse split was announced on Friday, October 11th. The number of shares owned by shareholders will be adjusted after the market closes on Friday, November 1st.

Direxion Daily FTSE China Bear 3X Shares Price Performance

YANG stock opened at $3.64 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $111.68 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $150.32. Direxion Daily FTSE China Bear 3X Shares has a 12 month low of $2.39 and a 12 month high of $19.16.

Get Direxion Daily FTSE China Bear 3X Shares alerts:

Institutional Trading of Direxion Daily FTSE China Bear 3X Shares

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Direxion Daily FTSE China Bear 3X Shares in the second quarter valued at approximately $171,000. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Direxion Daily FTSE China Bear 3X Shares in the 1st quarter valued at $431,000. Virtu Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of Direxion Daily FTSE China Bear 3X Shares by 18.2% in the 2nd quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 335,876 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,932,000 after acquiring an additional 51,711 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Direxion Daily FTSE China Bear 3X Shares by 64.4% during the 2nd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 192,614 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,682,000 after acquiring an additional 75,476 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TB Alternative Assets Ltd. bought a new stake in Direxion Daily FTSE China Bear 3X Shares during the 3rd quarter worth $866,000.

Direxion Daily FTSE China Bear 3X Shares Company Profile

Direxion Daily China Bear 3x Shares (the Fund) seeks daily investment results of 300% of the inverse (or opposite) of the price performance of the BNY China Select ADR Index (the China Index). The China Index is a free float-adjusted capitalization-weighted index designed by the Bank of New York to track the performance of a basket of companies who have their primary equity listing on a stock exchange in China and which also have depositary receipts that trade on a United States exchange or on the National Association of Securities and Dealers Automated Quotation.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Direxion Daily FTSE China Bear 3X Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Direxion Daily FTSE China Bear 3X Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.